पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मातम:अलग-अलग घटना में तीन युवक डूबे छठ का उत्सवी माहौल मातम में बदला

राघोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छठ महापर्व के पारण के दिन तीन युवकों के डूबने से उत्सवी माहौल मातम में बदल गया। घटना के बाद सभी तरफ दुखद घटना से सन्नाटा छाया हुआ है। राघोपुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के अलग अलग खलसा घाट, जिम्मेदारी घाट एवं जुड़ावनपुर नदी घाट पर शनिवार सुबह नदी में स्नान करने के दौरान तीन युवकों की डूबने से मौत हो गई। हादसा उस समय हुआ जब तीनों युवक छठ पर्व के सुबह वाले अर्घ्य के दिन नदी में स्नान करने गए थे। वहीं हादसे के बाद डूबे युवकों के गांव में छठ पर्व का उत्सवी माहौल मातम में बदल गया।

वहीं घटना के बाद जुड़ावनपुर घाट पर स्थानीय गोताखोरों की मदद से डूबे युवक का शव बरामद कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए हाजीपुर भेज दिया गया। जबकि खलसा घाट एवं जिमेदारीघाट में डूबे युवक का शव बरामद नहीं हो सका। डूबे युवक में एक की पहचान जुड़ावनपुर बरारी पैक्स अध्यक्ष मन्टुल सिंह के 20 वर्षीय पुत्र अनीश कुमार के रूप में हुई है। जबकि दूसरे युवक की पहचान पहाड़पुर पश्चिमी निवासी रामसोहन शर्मा के पुत्र 25 वर्षीय गूंजेश शर्मा के रूप में हुई है। वहीं तीसरे डूबे युवक की पहचान बिदुपुर थाना क्षेत्र के जुड़ावनपुर पंचायत के विशनपुर सैदआली के विजल राय के 18 वर्षीय पुत्र सोनू कुमार के रूप में हुई है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार जुड़ावनपुर घाट पर छठ पर्व के सुबह वाले अर्घ्य के समय सुबह छह बजे जुड़ावनपुर बरारी निवासी युवक अनीश कुमार गंगा नदी में स्नान करने गया था। इसी क्रम में अनीश का पैर फिसल गया और वह गहरे पानी में चला गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें