चुनवी वादे:सरकार बनी तो राघोपुर के विकास में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे : तेजस्वी

राघोपुर2 घंटे पहले
दातुन तोड़ने के चक्कर में पेड़ नहीं उखाड़ना है। अबकी बार नीतीश सरकार की विदाई तय है। राजद के युवराज तेजस्वी यादव ने गुरुवार को अपने विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के मोहनपुर स्थित रेफरल हॉस्पिटल में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए यह बात कही। इस दौरान लोगों ने तेजस्वी यादव के समर्थन में बेकाबू भीड़ ने जमकर जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाए। शाम 4:40 में पहुंचे तेजस्वी ने 20 मिनट के भाषण में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा हम ठेठ बिहारी हैं। एक बिहारी सब पर भारी है।

सभा को संबोधित करते हुए तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि हम समाज के सभी वर्गों सवर्ण, दलित, पिछड़ा, अतिपिछड़ा को लेकर चलेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि 10 नवम्बर को नीतीश सरकार की विदाई तय है। तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि हम एक दिन में 16 कार्यक्रम कर रहे हैं। हमारे एक हेलिकॉप्टर के पीछे भाजपा व जदयू के 30 हेलिकॉप्टर घूम रहा है। लेकिन हम पीछे हटने वाले नहीं है। तेजस्वी ने अपार जनसमूह को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि हम अकेले केंद्र सरकार एवं राज्य सरकार से अकेले लड़ रहे हैं। उनकी सरकार बनी तो राघोपुर के विकास में कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे। राघोपुर में डिग्री कॉलेज, स्टेडियम, हॉस्पिटल बनाया जाएगा। जनसभा मंच का संचालन मुखिया संघ के अध्यक्ष विनय भूषण ने व अध्यक्षता पूर्व मुखिया भुनेश्वर राय ने किया।

