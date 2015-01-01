पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिलकावर से नाबालिग हुई बरामद:10 दिन पूर्व लड़की के अपहरण का केस पानीपत में दर्ज कराया गया था

रजौनएक घंटा पहले
शनिवार की संध्या हरियाणा पुलिस की टीम ने रजौन पुलिस के सहयोग से चिलकावर गांव से एक नाबालिग लड़की को बरामद किया। गोपालगंज की एक लड़की अपने परिवार के साथ पानीपत शहर में रहकर काम करती थी। वहीं प्रेम प्रसंग में लड़की के गायब होने पर लडकी के स्वजनों ने करीब 10 दिन पूर्व लड़की के अपहरण का केस पानीपत में दर्ज कराया था।

हरियाणा पुलिस ने चिलकावर गांव के पप्पू शर्मा के घर से सिंदूर पहनी नाबालिग लड़की को बरामद किया है। पुलिस के दबिश के बीच घर से नवविवाहित लडकी को छोड़ सभी लोग फरार हो गये। थानाध्यक्ष नीरज तिवारी ने बताया कि लडकी के मांग में सिंदूर किसने भरा है, ये अभी मालूम नहीं है। जिस घर से लड़की बरामद हुई है, वहां का पप्पू शर्मा का पुत्र संतोष कुमार भी पानीपथ में ही काम करता था। बरामद नाबालिग को हरियाणा पुलिस अपने साथ ले गई।

अपहरण कांड के आरोपी को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

धनकुण्ड थाना क्षेत्र के सिझत बलियास पंचायत अंतर्गत गुरुद्वार गांव से शुक्रवार की रात धनकुण्ड पुलिस ने अपहरण कांड के अभियुक्त जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कुड़ी जमगांव निवासी पंचानन्द कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर जगदीशपुर थाना के सुपर्द कर दिया। थानाध्यक्ष बुद्धदेव पासवान ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी के विरुद्ध जगदीशपुर थाना में नाबालिग लड़की के अपहरण को लेकर लड़की के पिता ने थाना में उक्त आरोपी को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाते हुए केस दर्ज कराया था। मामले में जगदीशपुर पुलिस ने लड़की को बरामद करते हुए कोर्ट में 164 का बयान दर्ज कराने के बाद परिजन को सौंप दिया गया था।

