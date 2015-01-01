पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायक में रार:देर रात प्रशासन ने भवन किया सील, आक्रोशित लाेगाें ने 4 घंटे किया जाम, 8 नामजद व 150 अज्ञात पर केस

रजौन5 घंटे पहले
सामुदायिक भवन के ठीक सामने सड़क जाम करते राजद सहित महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ता इनसेट में सील ताला।
  • सामुदायिक भवन पर पूर्व व वर्तमान विधायक में रार
  • बीडीओ, सीओ सहित जदयू कार्यकर्ताओं पर रजाैन थाने में केस काे लोगों ने दिया आवेदन

रजाैन के भुसिया माेड़ के पास विधायक निधि से पूर्व विधायक मनीष कुमार द्वारा सामुदायिक भवन का निर्माण कराया गया था, जिस पर जबतक वे विधायक रहे तबतक पटेल समाज का कब्जा रहा। लेकिन हार के बाद बीते दिनों राजद विधायक भुदेव चाैधरी ने उक्त भवन का नाम बदलकर उसे आम अवाम के लिए खोल दिया।

जिसके बाद से पूर्व व वर्तमान विधायक और उनके समर्थकों के बीच सामुदायिक भवन के कब्जे काे लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। इस गतिराेध काे खत्म करने के लिए मंगलवार की रात एसडीओ मनोज कुमार चौधरी, एसडीपीओ डीसी श्रीवास्तव और रजौन प्रशासन सहित भारी संख्या में पहुंचे पुलिस जवान ने भवन को सील कर दिया।

भवन सील होने की सूचना मिलते ही महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ता आक्रोशित हो गए, क्योंकि बुधवार को इसी भवन में धोरैया व रजौन प्रखंड के कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ राजद की बैठक होनी थी। आक्रोशित कार्यकर्ताओं ने उक्त भवन के सामने भागलपुर-हंसडीहा मुख्य सड़क मार्ग पर धोरैया प्रखंड और रजौन प्रखंड के राजद सहित महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने करीब 1 बजे से बजे बांस-बल्ला, कुर्सी, पत्थर आदि रखकर सड़क जाम कर दिया।

सड़क जाम में दोनों प्रखंड के अनुसूचित जाति के पुरुष महिला को आगे कर महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ता नारे लगाते हुए कह रहे थे। हल्ला बोल ताला खोल, गरीबों पर अत्याचार व तानाशाही नहीं चलेगी, डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर अमर रहे। इस दौरान भागलपुर-हंसडीहा सड़क मार्ग पर दोनों ओर महाजाम लग गई। करीब 4 घंटे जाम में फंसे वाहन चालकों और राहगीरों को काफी परेशानी का सामना उठाना पड़ा।

दो दिनों में नहीं खुला तो आंदोलन

एडीएम द्वारा दो दिन का समय लिया गया है, फिर भी अगर सामुदायिक भवन को आमजनों के लिए नहीं खोला गया तो उग्र आंदोलन होगा। 28 लाख की राशि से विधायक निधि से निर्मित सामुदायिक भवन तब विवादों में घिर गया जब पूर्व जदयू विधायक मनीष कुमार के द्वारा बनवाकर सरदार पटेल भवन के रूप में वर्ष 2019 से ही उपयोग हो रहा थे।
भूदेव चौधरी, राजद विधायक धाेरैया विधानसभा

मामले में ओछी राजनीति ठीक नहीं

उद्घाटन के दिन ही तीन सितंबर 2019 को पटेल संस्थान के नवयुवकों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया था। भवन सार्वजनिक रूप से इलाज के लिए आए हुए गर्भवती महिलाओं, आमजनों गरीबों के लिए दिन-रात खुला रहता था। उद्घाटन के दिन ही पटेल भवन का शिलापट्ट लगाया गया था। महापुरुषों के नाम ओछी राजनीति ठीक नहीं।
मनीष कुमार, पूर्व विधायक सह जदयू नेता

मंगलवार की देर शाम तक मामले को ले बना रहा गतिरोध
मंगलवार की रात पुलिस प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों द्वारा विवादित भवन को सील कर दिए जाने को लेकर महागठबंधन के परमहंस कुमार, परशुराम हरिजन, कपिल देव दास, परमानंद दास, अनथोनी दास सहित 14 एससी कार्यकर्ताओं ने थाने में आवेदन देकर जातिसूचक गाली-गलौज, जान मारने आदि के आरोप में बीडीओ, सीओ सहित जदयू के अंजनी चौधरी, मनोज सिंह, घनश्याम सिंह, विभाष साह, मिथिलेश उर्फ टिंकू सिंह, राहुल चौधरी, सुभाष राव, गुड्डू चौधरी एवं पवन वर्मा के विरुद्ध रजौन थाने में आवेदन दिया गया है। मामले में देर शाम तक गतिरोध बना रहा।

शाम पांच बजे पहुंचे विधायक भूदेव चौधरी
शाम करीब 5 बजे राजद विधायक भूदेव चौधरी ने जाम स्थल पर कार्यकर्ताओं से कहकर सड़क जाम हटा लेने के लिए कहा, जिसके बाद विधायक ने कहा सभी तरह का बैठक दरबार आदि लगाए गए सील स्थल के बाहर चलता रहेगा। कार्यकर्ताओं को दो दिन का इंतजार करने के लिए कहा गया। उसके बाद विधायक के आश्वासन पर सड़क जाम हटा लिया गया।

दोषियों को चिह्नित कर की जा रही है कानूनी कार्रवाई
मुख्य सड़क मार्ग पर विवादित सामुदायिक भवन के सामने महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा सड़क जाम एवं सील मामले में संबंधित काे चिह्नित कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। सुहर्ष भगत, डीएम बांका

सीओ के बयान पर 8 नामजद व 150 अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज
भागलपुर हंसडीहा सड़क मार्ग पर राजद गठबंधन और अन्य लोगों द्वारा सड़क जाम करने मामले में रजौन सीओ के बयान पर 8 नामजद और 150 अज्ञात के विरुद्ध मामला रजौन थाना में दर्ज किया गया है। जल्द ही सभी आरापियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। बुद्धदेव पासवान, थानाध्यक्ष रजौन

