कोरोना का कहर:रजौन बीडीओ हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव, पटना रेफर

रजौन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रजौन बीडीओ गुरुदेव प्रसाद गुप्ता कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए है। उनका बीते 4 दिनों से तबीयत खराब थी। तबीयत अचानक बिगड़ जाने की वजह से बुधवार को ही चार बजे शाम को रजौन स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के प्रभारी डॉ. ब्रजेश कुमार ने रैपिड कोरोना टेस्ट के उपरांत उन्हें पटना रेफर कर दिया। बीते बुधवार को भी रजौन प्रखंड मुख्यालय में अपने कार्यालय वेश्म में चुनाव कार्य देख रहे थे। इसी बीच उनका तबीयत बिगड़ जाने के बाद भी मत देने के लिए प्राथमिक विद्यालय बालभारती बूथ संख्या 112 पर गए हुए थे।

