विरोध:कलयुग हत्या मामले में दामाद व भतीजे को पुलिस ने उठाया, विरोध में लोगों ने थाना घेरा

रजौन8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दो लोगों को पकड़े जाने पर रजौन थाना पहुंचे दर्जनों लोग, छोड़ने की मांग की।
  • लाहौरिया में सोते समय कलयुग की हत्या की गई थी, पूछताछ को पुलिस ने दो उठाया था
  • जांच में मिली दामाद राजेश पासवान की संलिप्तता, किया गया गिरफ्तार

लाहौरिया में 13 दिसंबर की रात खलिहान में सो रहे कलियुग पासवान की हत्या मामले में सोमवार को रजौन थाना पर जमकर बवाल हुआ। मामले में पुलिस ने कलियुग की दूसरी बेटी प्रियंका के पति नीरज कुमार और भतीजे अजय पासवान को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू की। नीरज व अजय पासवान को पुलिस द्वारा उठाए जाने की जानकारी मिलते ही गांव के लोग आक्रोशित हो उठे और करीब 100 की संख्या में थाने का घेराव कर दोनों को छोड़ने की मांग करने लगे। घेराव की सूचना पर एसडीपीओ दिनेश चंद्र श्रीवास्तव मौके पर पहुंचकर ग्रामीणों को समझाने-बुझाने का प्रयास किया और कहा कि लोग पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिए गए है। गिरफ्तारी नहीं की गई है। लेकिन ग्रामीणों व परिजनों का कहना था कि पुलिस ने दोनों निर्दोष व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। सुबह से देर शाम तक ग्रामीण मौके पर दोनों को छोड़ने की मांग करते हुए डटे रहे। इधर पुलिस भी लगातार दोनों पक्षों के लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ करती रही। इसके बाद रजौन पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिए गए मृतक के भतीजे अजय पासवान, नीरज मंडल को देर शाम पूछताछ के बाद छोड़ दिया। इधर मृतक की गर्भवती पुत्री प्रियंका देवी, पंचायत के मुखिया पति प्रेम शंकर साह, आनंदी पासवान, मनीष कुमार सहित दर्जनों ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को लिखित आवेदन देकर बताया कि कलयुग पासवान की हत्या उनके बड़े दामाद राजेश पासवान एवं पत्नी मीरा देवी ने कराई है। मामले की छानबीन में जुटी पुलिस ने दोषियों तक पहुंचने का दावा किया है। पुलिस ने दामाद राजेश पासवान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जबकि मृतक की पत्नी मीरा देवी को पुलिस की निगरानी में दाह संस्कार के लिए छोड़ा है।

48 घंटे बाद भी कलयुग का नहीं हुआ दाह संस्कार
मृतक कलयुग पासवान की हत्या की वारदात को बीते 48 घंटे हो चुके है, लेकिन परिजनों द्वारा अबतक उनके शव का अंतिम संस्कार नहीं कराया है। अबतक घर पर शव पड़ा हुआ है, और ग्रामीण के साथ-साथ परिजन थाना पर निर्दोष को रिहा व दोषियों को सजा दिलाने की मांग को ले डटे हुए है। एसडीपीओ द्वारा परिजनों व ग्रामीणों को समझाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है कि वे लोग शव का अंतिम संस्कार कर दें, हिरासत में लिये गये नीरज व अजय को पुलिस द्वारा छोड़ देने के बाद ग्रामीण दाह संस्कार के लिए राजी हुए और गांव को निकल गये। रजौन थाना पहुंची मृतक की दूसरे नंबर पुत्री गर्भवती प्रियंका देवी ने कहा कि उनकी छोटी अविवाहित बहन से उनके जीजा राजेश पासवान शादी करना चाहता है, जिसकी वजह से उसने उनके पिताजी की सोये अवस्था में हत्या की वारदात को अंजाम दिया है।

प्रियंका बोली- मां और बहनोई में अनैतिक संबंध

रजौन थाना पहुंची मृतक की दूसरी पुत्री प्रियंका ने यह भी बताया कि उसकी मां और जीजा के बीच अनैतिक संबंध है। जिसे भी एक कारण पिता की हत्या का बता रही थी। वे रजौन पुलिस से लगातार अपने निर्दोष पति व चचेरे भाई की रिहाई की भी मांग कर रही थी। उल्लेखनीय हो कि प्रियंका ने गांव में ही अंतरजातीय विवाह किया है। सोमवार को कलियुग की पत्नी ने प्रियंका के पति व भतीजे पर पति की हत्या करने का शक जाहिर किया था।

राजेश पासवान की मिली है संलिप्तता
कलयुग पासवान की हत्या मामले में दामाद राजेश पासवान की संलिप्तता पाई है, कुछ उनके पारिवारिक तरिक मामला भी है। इसका अनुसंधान किया जा रहा है। ठाेस साक्ष्य जुटाकर पुलिस कलियुग पासवान हत्यामामले में दोषियों पर कार्रवाई करेगी।
अरविंद कुमार गुप्ता, एसपी बांका

