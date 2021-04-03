पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:परीक्षा केंद्र के बाहर बेहोश हुई छात्रा, 200 मीटर दूर से एंबुलेंस आने में लगा आधा घंटा

रजौन4 घंटे पहले
एंबुलेंस में बेहाेश छात्रा काे सवार करते परिजन व लाेग। - Dainik Bhaskar
एंबुलेंस में बेहाेश छात्रा काे सवार करते परिजन व लाेग।
  • दूसरी पाली में इतिहास की परीक्षा में शामिल होने 1 बजे केंद्र पर पहुंच रही थी छात्रा
  • चौथे दिन दाेनाें पालियाें की परीक्षा में 499 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा के चौथे दिन गुरुवार काे द्वितीय पाली में आयोजित हुई परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए केंद्र पर करीब एक बजे पहुंच रही एक छात्रा बौंसी के नुनाइचक गांव के देवेंद्र पंजियारा की बेटी मीरा कुमारी अचानक केंद्र से महज 20 कदम की दूरी पर बेहोश हो गिर पड़ी। जिसके बाद परीक्षा दिलाने आए अभिभावक व केंद्राधीक्षक ने आनन-फानन में रजौन स्वास्थ्य केंद्र को इसकी सूचना दी। लेकिन 200 मीटर की दूरी पर स्थित रजौन अस्पताल एंबुलेंस को भेजने में करीब आधे घंटे का समय लग गया। इसके बाद छात्रा को एंबुलेंस से अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां छात्रा को स्लाइन व इंजेक्शन दिया गया। तब जाकर करीब एक घंटे बाद छात्रा होश में आई। जिसकी वजह से छात्रा की परीक्षा छुट गई है। घटना घटित होते ही छात्रा को परिजनों व आमलोगों उठाकर बगल स्थित एक घर लेकर गये, जहां उसे काफी तेल मालिश किया गया, लेकिन उसे होश नहीं आयी। जिसके बाद अस्पताल से एंबुलेंस आया और अस्पताल लेकर छात्रा को ले जाया गया, जहां उसका इलाज किया गया। हालांकि इधर चौथे दिन की परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचारमुक्त वातावरण में पहली पाली में अंग्रेजी व दूसरे पाली में इतिहास की रजाैन के चाराें परीक्षा केंद्र पर संपन्न करायी गयी। अस्पताल प्रबंधक राजेश रंजन ने बताया कि कॉल आने के दस मिनट के अंदर ही एंबुलेंस भेजकर छात्रा को अस्पताल ले आया गया, जहां उसका उपचार किया गया।

कटोरिया के दो परीक्षा केंद्रों पर 24 अनुपस्थित

कटोरिया| बिहार बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट के जारी परीक्षा के दौरान गुरुवार को कटोरिया बाजार स्थित इंटर स्तरीय उच्च विद्यालय एवं प्रोजेक्ट बालिका प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय परीक्षा केंद्र में परीक्षार्थियों ने कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा दिया। इस दौरान पहली पाली में अंग्रेजी एवं दूसरी पाली में इतिहास की परीक्षा ली गई जिसमें दोनों केंद्र पर 24 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। पहली पाली में इंटर स्तरीय उच्च विद्यालय 268 छात्रों में से 259 ने परीक्षा दिया। जबकि दूसरी पाली में 378 में से 369 छात्रों ने परीक्षा दिया। वहीं प्रोजेक्ट बालिका प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय में प्रथम पाली में 95 छात्राओं में से 93 की उपस्थिति रही। जबकि दूसरी पाली में 296 छात्राओं में से 292 छात्रा उपस्थित रही। परीक्षा के दौरान जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी रविन्द्र प्रकाश, जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट मनोज कुमार एवं चांदन बीडीओ दुर्गा शंकर ने केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान इंटरस्तरीय उच्च विद्यालय में केंद्राधीक्षक के रूप में एचएम खिरधर दास एवं प्रोजेक्ट बालिका उच्च विद्यालय में प्राचार्या डाॅ निशा सिंह मौजूद थे।

कदाचारमुक्त वातावरण में चौथे दिन परीक्षा संपन्न

बांका जिले के 36 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर दो पालियों में आयोजित हुई परीक्षा के दौरान 499 परीक्षा गुरुवार को अनुपस्थित रहे। पहली पाली के दौरान आयोजित की गयी आईएससी व आईकॉम के अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा के दौरान 7465 परीक्षार्थी को शामिल होना था, जिसमें 7303 परीक्षार्थी मौजूद हुए। जबकि 162 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे, वहीं दूसरी पाली के दौरान इतिहास की परीक्षा में 12661 परीक्षार्थी को उपस्थित होना था, लेकिन 12324 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए, जबकि 337 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। चौथे दिन की परीक्षा में किसी भी केंद्र से ना तो फर्जी परीक्षार्थी धराये है, और ना ही कदाचार के आरोप में एक भी परीक्षार्थी का निष्कासन हुआ है। शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचारमुक्त वातावरण में चौथे दिन परीक्षा संपन्न करा लिया गया। वहीं परीक्षा केंद्र में जाने से पहले परीक्षार्थियों की जांच की गई। उसके बाद भी अंदर जाने दिया गया।

