छठ महापर्व का समापन:घर से लेकर घाट तक छठ मइया की पूजा की धूम, भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दे मांगी सुख-समृद्धि

रामगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए घाटों पर उमड़ा जनसैलाब
  • घाटों पर पूजा कर सुनी कथा हवन के बाद प्रसाद ग्रहण किया

पवित्रता का महापर्व छठ पर भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए छठ घाटों पर आस्था का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। शहर के दामोदर नदी, बिजुलिया तालाब सहित कई जलाशयों के छठ घाटों पर छठ व्रतियों सहित लोगों ने अस्ताचलगामी और उदीयमान भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। वहीं, कई छठ व्रतियों ने अपने घरों में ही अर्घ्य दिया। छठ व्रतियों ने भगवान सूर्य से आराधना कर सुख, शांति, समृद्धि और दीर्घायु की कामना की।

मइया को दंडवत: भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने छठ घाटों पर जा रहे छठ व्रती रास्ते में दंडवत करते गए। इस दौरान उनके परिजन आशीर्वाद लेने को तत्पर दिखे।
छठ घाटों पर छठ व्रतियों ने पूजन, कथा, हवन और आरती के बाद प्रसाद खाकर व्रत का पारण किया। लोगों ने आस्था,भक्ति और श्रद्धा के साथ छठ का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। चहुंओर छठ मइया की महिमा और छठ व्रती सहित महिला, पुरुष, बच्चे, बुजुर्ग में छठ पूजा की आस्था और श्रद्धा दिखाई दी। उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही शनिवार को चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व का समापन हो गया।

महापर्व छठ पर कई व्रतियों ने पहली बार छठ पूजा की। छठ पूजा पर मन्नतें पूरी होने पर कई छठ व्रती गाजे-बाजे के साथ छठ घाट पहुंची। किसी ने दउरा उठाया, तो कोई घर से दंडवत कर छठ घाट पहुंचे। छठ व्रतियों ने छठ घाट पहुंच कर नदी का जल स्पर्श कर प्रमाण किया।

आस्था इतनी कि लोगों में नहीं दिखा कोरोना का भय

छठ पूजा को लेकर लोगों की भक्ति की शक्ति के सामने कोरोना का भय नहीं दिखाई दिया। छठ पूजा समितियां भीड़ के मद्देनजर लोगों से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मास्क लगाने को कहतीं रहीं। वहीं, प्रशासन की गाइडलाइन का पालन करने को भी कहा।

पूजा के बाद भगवान सूर्य की प्रतिमाएं विसर्जित की गईं

छठ पर शहर के छठ घाटों पर स्थापित भगवान सूर्य की प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन किया गया। शनिवार की शाम को थाना चौक के छठ पूजा महासमिति, झंडा चौक की छठ पूजा समिति, बिजुलिया तालाब छठ पूजा समिति सहित की प्रतिमा विसर्जित की गई।

विधायक ने मांगी खुशहाली

छठ पूजा के अवसर पर रामगढ़ विधायक ममता देवी ने विभिन्न छठ घाटों का भ्रमण किया। साथ ही माता रानी से समस्त रामगढ़ विधानसभा की सुख, शांति, तरक्की और खुशहाली की कामना की। इस दौरान सभी छठ व्रती, श्रद्धालु और पूजा समिति सदस्यों को छठ पूजा की बधाई दी। उन्होंने कई स्थानों पर दूध फल व पूजा सामग्री का वितरण भी कराया।

केदला में सूर्य की प्रतिमा बनी

घाटोटांड़ | केदला तीन नंबर मोड़ पर छठ पर्व को लेकर नवयुवक छठ पूजा समिति ने भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा स्थापित की। इसमें मुख्य अतिथि सीआरपीएफ 26 बटालियन के ओसी ओम प्रकाश ने पूजा पंडाल का उद्घाटन किया। मौके पर अध्यक्ष बलराम कुमार केशरी, सचिव सुनील करमाली, कृष्णा कुमार केशरी, दिलीप केशरी आदि मौजूद थे।

