ब्रह्माकुमारी ने कहा:भाई के माथे पर टीका लगाने से बाधाएं होती हैं दूर

रामगढ़5 घंटे पहले
शंकर शंभू शिवालय के समीप स्थित ब्रह्माकुमारी संस्थान ( आध्यात्मिक ज्ञान एवं राजयोग प्रशिक्षण केंद्र ) में रविवार को भाई दूज ( कलम-दवात ) का पवित्र त्योहार मनाया गया। इस दौरान ब्रह्माकुमारी बहन ने भाई दूज ( कलम-दवात ) की पूजा की विशेषता को बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि मनुष्य के कर्मों का लेखा-जोखा स्वत: परमात्मा के पास रहता है। उनके स्वयं के साकार शरीर ना होने के कारण उन्हें चित्रगुप्त कहा जाता है। उनके साकार माध्यम प्रजापिता को भी साधारण बुद्धि से नहीं पहचाना जा सकता।

इस कारण उनके अवतरण के गोपनीय रहस्यों से अनभिज्ञ मानव चित्रगुप्त के रूप में उनकी पूजा करते हैं। इस कलिकाल की समाप्ति के समय जो मनुष्य शुभ कर्मों की कलम से शुद्ध भावनाओं की अभिव्यक्ति अपने आचरण से करते हैं। उनकी कलम दवात की पूजा सार्थक होती है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुराणों के अनुसार काल देवता यमराज की लाडली बहन यमुना है। यमुना योगी आत्मा का प्रतीक है।

योगी आत्मा की वृत्तियां सात्विक होती हैं। ऐसी आत्माएं स्वेच्छा से ही शरीर छोड़ती हैं। उन्हें काल का भय नहीं रहता है। ऐसी योगी आत्माओं के सपंर्क में जो आत्मा आती है। उन्हें ज्ञान और योग का मंगल टीका मस्तक पर लगाने से सर्व बाधाएं मुक्त हो जाती हैं। ये जीवन में सफलता प्राप्त करते हैं व विकर्मों को जलाकर यमलोक के दंड से बच जाते हैं।

