सफलता:शांभवी को पहला और मनीता को दूसरा स्थान

रामगढ़2 घंटे पहले
विजेता प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कृत करते आयोजन समिति के सदस्य।
  • दीपावली और छठ पूजा पर कराई गई थी रंगोली प्रतियोगिता, फाइनल में 51 प्रतिभागी थे शामिल

दीपावली व छठ पूजा को लेकर आयोजित रंगोली प्रतियोगिता का रविवार को बिजुलिया तालाब परिसर में समापन किया गया। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए रंगोली प्रतियोगिता आयोजन समिति के सदस्यों ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता में कुल तीन सौ प्रतिभागी ऑनलाइन शामिल हुए थे। इसमें फाइनल के लिए 51 प्रतिभागियों का चयन किया गया। इसमें सभी प्रतिभागियों ने एक से बढ़कर एक आकर्षक रंगोली बनाई।

फाइनल में निर्णायक मंडली के सदस्यों में रीना कुमारी, वैभव शर्मा, भानु प्रताप सिंह, रणजीत सिंह राणा, रतन गोस्वामी ने विजेताओं का चयन किया। इसमें प्रथम स्थान शांभवी पाठक, दूसरा मनिता नायक व तीसरा स्थान वीणा अग्रवाल को मिला।

इस अवसर पर मुख्य रूप से छावनी बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष अनमोल सिंह, वार्ड सदस्य संजीत सिंह छोटू, कमल बगड़िया, भाजपा नेता छोटन सिंह, राजकुमार अग्रवाल, अजीत सिंह, अंजय अग्रवाल, पंकज अग्रवाल, जेपी अग्रवाल, शंकर अग्रवाल, अमित कुमार शर्मा, सीटू सलूजा, विनोद जयसवाल, नीरज मंडल, शिव दांगी, अजीत कुमार गुप्ता, चंदन कुमार सिन्हा, नीतीश कुमार, राजेश ठाकुर सहित कई लोग शामिल थे।

विजेताओं को नकद राशि देकर किया सम्मानित

घोषणा के बाद आयोजन समिति के अध्यक्ष मनीष अग्रवाल, रवि मिश्रा, राजीव रंजन प्रसाद, वेद प्रकाश, ब्रजेश पाठक की मौजूदगी में प्रथम पुरस्कार की विजेता शांभवी पाठक को 5100 रुपए, द्वितीय मनिता नायक 21 00 व तृतीय पुरस्कार के विजेता वीणा अग्रवाल को 1100 रुपए का नगद पुरस्कार दिया गया। वहीं प्रतियोगिता में शामिल अन्य प्रतिभागियों को सांत्वना पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया। पुरस्कार मिलने से विजेता उत्साहित थे।

स्पर्धा से निखरती है प्रतिभा

इस मौके पर वक्ताओं ने कहा कि प्रतियोगिता में सभी को हिस्सा लेनी चाहिए। स्पर्धा में भाग लेने से प्रतिभागियों की प्रतिभा निखरती है। किसी भी तरह की प्रतियोगिता होने पर बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने का प्रयास करना चाहिए।

