लूट:रानीगंज मार्ग में टेम्पाे सवार से 49 हजार की लूट

रानीगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • एसबीआई रानीगंज से रुपए निकासी कर टेम्पाे में बैठकर जा रहे थे घर

मंगलवार को रानीगंज भरगामा मार्ग बगुलहा पुल के समीप ढाबा के सामने पैसेंजर भरा एक टेम्पाे में सवार एक व्यक्ति से झोला में रखें 49 हजार रुपये सहित अन्य कागजात झपटा मार गिरोह के सदस्यों द्वारा लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। वही दूसरा घटना मोटरसाइकिल छिनने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। पहला घटना को लेकर पीड़ित व्यक्ति ने थाना में आवेदन देकर अज्ञात बदमाशों पर कार्यवाही करने को लेकर आवेदन दिया है।बेलसरा वार्ड संख्या 03 निवासी लखन सुतिहार के पुत्र 50 वर्षीय फोचन सुतिहार ने बताया कि मंगलवार को दिन के 10 बजे रुपया निकासी को लेकर भारतीय स्टेट बैंक शाखा रानीगंज पहुंचे। बैंक से 49 हजार रुपये निकासी कर झोला में रखकर टेम्पाे में चालक के बगल में आगे सीट पर बैठकर अपना घर वापस जा रहा था। रानीगंज भरगामा मार्ग बगुलहा पुल के समीप ढाबा के सामने एक बाइक पर सवार दो अज्ञात युवक रानीगंज की ओर से आकर मेरा झोला छीनकर भरगामा मार्ग की ओर फरार हो गया। झोला में 49 हजार रुपये नगद, एटीएम कार्ड, पासबुक व अन्य कागजात थे। पीड़ित व्यक्ति ने रानीगंज थाना में आवेदन देकर घटना की जानकारी दिया।

पिस्तौल दिखाकर बाइक छीनकर अपराधी फरार
पीड़ित व्यक्ति बौसी थाना क्षेत्र के गुणवंती वार्ड संख्या 12 राजवेली दुर्गापुर निवासी पीड़ित युवक मोहम्मद कासिम ने बताया कि सोमवार की सुबह करीब 09बजे अपने घर दुर्गापुर से पहुसरा जाने के दौरान पहुसरा से पूरब पीपल के पेड़ के समीप पीछे से एक बाइक पर पीछा कर दो बदमाशों ने मेरी बाइक को आगे से घेर लिया। पिस्तौल सटा कर मेरा बाइक हीरो एचएफ डीलक्स छीनकर फरार हो गया।

