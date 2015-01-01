पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराध:घर का ताला तोड़कर आठ लाख की चोरी

रानीगंज12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रानीगंज में शनिवार की अहले सुबह आलू के थोक व्यापारी के घर का ताला तोड़कर चोरों ने आठ लाख रुपये की चोरी कर ली। घर के सारे सदस्य छठ मनाने घाट पर गए थे। अज्ञात चोरों ने घर का ताला तोड़ने के बाद गोदरेज का लॉकर तोड़कर आठ लाख रुपये की चोरी की।

चोरी की घटना को लेकर हसनपुर वार्ड14 निवासी पीड़ित संतोष गुप्ता पिता स्व.रामरूप गुप्ता ने रानीगंज थाना में आवेदन देकर बताया है कि शनिवार की अहले सुबह करीब चार बजे घर का दरवाजा लॉक कर परिवार सहित हम छठ पूजा मनाने के लिए घाट पर चले गये थे। इसी क्रम में अज्ञात चाेर ने आठ लाख रुपया चोरी कर फरार हो गया। वही मामलें को लेकर थानाध्यक्ष श्यामनंदन यादव ने बताया कि चोरी होने का आवेदन मिला है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजयपुर समेत 8 जिलों में आज से शाम 7 बजे बाजार बंद, नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा; शादी में जाने पर छूट - जयपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें