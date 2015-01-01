पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रेम-प्रसंग का मामला:प्रेम-प्रसंग में नाबालिग से रचाई शादी, ससुराल वालों ने घर से निकाला

रानीगंज5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन दिनों से ससुराल के घर के बाहर गेट खुलने के इंतजार में बैठी है युवती, प्रेमी भी दिन दिन से घर से है गायब

प्रेम-प्रसंग में एक नाबालिग ने प्रेमी संग मंदिर में शादी रचा ली। शादी के कुछ दिन बाद युवक पत्नी को लेकर घर पहुंचा, लेकिन लड़के वालों ने लड़की को अपनाने से इंकार कर दिया। इसके बाद प्रेमिका तीन दिनों से युवक के घर के बाहर डेरा जमाए हुए है। युवक व नाबालिग लड़की एक ही पंचायत के रहने वाले हैं। मामला रानीगंज थाना क्षेत्र मझुआ पश्चिम पंचायत का है। शुक्रवार को काला बलुआ बाजार स्थित विनोद पूर्वे के घर के दरवाजे पर तीन दिनों से डेरा जमाए लड़की ने रोते हुए बताया कि पांच महीने पहले विनोद पूर्वे के पुत्र कन्हैया से प्यार हुआ। फिर मोबाइल पर बात होने लगी। इस बीच हम दोनों बराबर मिलते-जुलते रहते थे। दशहरा के दो दिन पहले कन्हैया ने काला बलुआ स्थित काली मंदिर में हमसे शादी रचाई। फिर दशहरा में कार से दोनों मेला घूमने बड़हरा एवं चंपानगर गये थे। फिर आगे बताया कि बीते बुधवार को प्रेमी कन्हैया के संग ससुराल आयी। घर के अंदर जाते ही ससुर विनोद पूर्वे एवं सास ने हमें अपनाने से इंकार कर दिया। दोनों ने मिलकर पीछे के दरवाजे से कन्हैया को रानीगंज सामान लाने का बहाना बनाकर भेज दिया। उनके पति को रानीगंज भेजने के बाद हमें भी घर के बाहर जबरन निकालकर मेन गेट को बंद कर दिया। बुधवार से ही मेनगेट के बाहर दिन रात बैठी हूं। कोई भी सामने नहीं आ रहा है। प्रेमी कन्हैया भी सामने नहीं आ रहा है। नाबालिग लड़की ने बताया कि कन्हैया को भी घर से भगा दिया है। इस बीच युवक के परिजनों से उनका पक्ष जानने की कोशिश की गई, लेकिन कोई भी सामने नहीं आया। घर का मेन गेट बंद ही रहा। नाबालिग घर का गेट खुलने के इंतजार में दरवाजे पर बैठी रही। वहीं शुक्रवार को लड़के के परिजन रानीगंज थाना पहुंचे। लड़के के परिजनों ने रानीगंज थाना पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी दी। वहीं मामले को लेकर रानीगंज थानाध्यक्ष श्यामनंदन यादव ने बताया की लड़की लड़के से शादी करने की जिद पर अड़ी हुई है। लिखित शिकायत मिलने पर उचित कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें