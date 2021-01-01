पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरहट पंचायत का मामला:प्रेम-प्रसंग में फरार हुई नाबालिग की पंचायत में मुखिया के समक्ष कराई शादी

रानीगंज35 मिनट पहले
नाबालिग युवती के मांग में सिंदूर डालता युवक। - Dainik Bhaskar
नाबालिग युवती के मांग में सिंदूर डालता युवक।
  • मांग में सिंदूर भरते वीडियो हो रहा वायरल, प्रखंड के खरहट पंचायत का मामला

एक तरफ सरकार नाबालिग लड़की की शादी को रोकने के लिए कड़े कानून बनाते हैं। क्षेत्र में बिटिया की शादी 18 के बाद जागरूकता अभियान को लेकर तरह-तरह के कार्यक्रम चला रहे हैं। वही बेटी की इज्जत की दुहाई देकर नाबालिग लड़की की शादी सामाजिक पंचायत में जनप्रतिनिधियों के समक्ष होने का एक वीडियो रानीगंज में वायरल हो रहा है। मामला रानीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के खरहट पंचायत का है। यहां बीते कुछ दिनों पहले ही एक नाबालिग लड़की की शादी करवाने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। वायरल वीडियो में एक लड़का नाबालिग लड़की की मांग में सिंदूर दे रहा है। इस वीडियो में कई लोगों के आलावे खरहट पंचायत के मुखिया बुद्धदेव विश्वास, सरपंच पति बिरेन मंडल, जीप सदस्य के पति संतोष विश्वास एवं अन्य ग्रामीण भी मौजूद हैं। प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार पूर्णिया जिले कॉपरेटिव थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव के एक लड़के की बहन की शादी खरहट पंचायत के एक गांव में हुई। इस कारण लड़के का आना जाना लगा था। इस बीच गांव की एक नाबालिग लड़की से उनको प्रेम हो गया।

पंचायत की मौजूदगी में कराई गई शादी
बीते कुछ दिनों पहले प्रेम-प्रसंग में दोनों युवक युवती शादी करने की नीयत से फरार हो गया था। फरार होने के तीन दिन बाद उक्त युवक ने युवती को वापस गितवास स्थित नहर पर छोड़कर भाग गया। युवती के फरार होने की मामला को लेकर युवती के पिता ने रानीगंज थाना में आवेदन देने की बात ग्रामीणों ने बताया। लेकर रानीगंज थानाध्यक्ष श्यामनंदन यादव ने बताया कि युवती के पिता थाना आये थे लेकिन आवेदन नहीं दिया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों व स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों की मौजूदगी में गांव में पंचायत बैठा। जिसमें युवक व उनके परिजनों को भी बुलाया गया। पंचायत के दौरान ही भरी पंचायत में युवक द्वारा युवती के मांग में सिंदूर डलवाकर शादी करवा दिया गया। इस शादी में पंचायत के मुखिया, सरपंच पति और जीप सदस्य पति की सक्रिय भूमिका मानी जा रही है। जिसका किसी ने वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया। इस वीडियो की सत्यता की पुष्टि दैनिक भास्कर अखबार नहीं करता है।

शादी बीते 19 जनवरी को कराई गई
पंचायत में हुआ शादी बीते 19जनवरी2021 का बताया जा रहा है।पंचायत में हुई शादी के बाद उक्त युवती को युवक अपने साथ अपने घर लेकर चले गये। कथित युवक पर पूर्व में एक मामलें में जेल जाने की बात ग्रामीणों के बीच चर्चा का विषय है। गरीबी की हालत में युवती के पिता ने चुप्पी साध रखा है।
मुखिया ने किया लड़की के बालिग होने का दावा
मामले को लेकर मुखिया बुद्धदेव विश्वास ने कहा कि प्रेम-प्रसंग के कारण शादी हुई है। मुखिया ने लड़की को बालिग होने का दावा किया। जबकि लड़की के स्कूल में उनके नामांकन रजिस्टर में लड़की की जन्म तिथि 05.01.2006 अंकित है। वहीं रजिस्टर के अनुसार लड़की का विद्यालय में दाखिला 10.08.11 को हुआ है। जन्मतिथि से युवती का नाबालिग होने की पुष्टि होता है।

