अपराध:कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के मुंशी की गोली मारकर हत्या, खून के धब्बे को छिपाने के लिए डाला मोबिल, मिली शराब की बोतल

रानीगंज4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद मुंशी के कमरे में मिला खून के धब्बे के निशान।
  • बौंसी थाना क्षेत्र के मझुआ उत्तर पंचायत के ठोंगाघाट पुल के समीप हुई वारदात
  • टीन के बने कमरे में मिली शराब की खाली बोतल पर सज्जो नहीं पीता था शराब

रानीगंज के बौंसी थाना के मझुआ उत्तर पंचायत के ठोंगाघाट पुल के समीप पुल निर्माण कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के मुंशी सज्जो यादव (45) की गोली मारकर अज्ञात बदमाशों ने हत्या कर दी। उसे दो गोली मारी गयी। मुंशी सज्जो जानकीनगर (पूर्णिया) के लाडूगढ़ निवासी था।

घटनास्थल पर टीन के बने अस्थायी कमरे में शराब के खाली बोतल, अंडा व हल्दी लगा अधपका मछली, गैस चूल्हा पर चढ़ा कढ़ाई रखी हुई थी, जबकि लोगों के मुताबिक सज्जो यादव शराब नहीं पीता था। कमरे के अंदर खून के धब्बे मिले, जिस पर मोबिल डालकर धब्बे को छुपाने के प्रयास किया गया था।

घटना मंगलवार रात नौ बजे की है। घटना के कारणों का पता नहीं हो पाया है। हालांकि पुलिस का कहना है खाने-पीने के दौरान आपसी विवाद में वारदात को अंजाम देने की आशंका है। गोली की आवाज सुनकर ठेकेदार नवल किशोर के भाई मुंशी अमित कुमार ने आनन-फानन में जख्मी हालत में सज्जो यादव को सदर अस्पताल पूर्णिया ले गए, जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई।

वारदात को बाद घटनास्थल पर काम कर रहे करीब 20 मजदूर, जेसीबी गाड़ी व ट्रैक्टर चालक सभी फरार हैं। घटनास्थल सुनसान जगह पर होने के चलते घटना की खबर लोगों को बुधवार की सुबह मालूम चला। उधर, घटना की जानकारी न तो कंस्ट्रक्शन कर्मियों ने पुलिस को दी और न ही कंस्ट्रक्शन के मालिक की तरफ से भी जानकारी दी गई।

घटना की जानकारी बुधवार को ग्रामीणों द्वारा बौंसी पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना मिलने पर पहले तो बौंसी प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष शिवनाथ ठाकुर व रानीगंज थानाध्यक्ष श्यामनंदन यादव ने जाकर जांच की। बाद में एसपी हृदयकान्त, एसडीपीओ ने भी घटनास्थल पर छानबीन शुरू की।

मौके से जेसीबी चालक फरार
छानबीन के दौरान मृतक का झोपड़ीनुमा बंद कमरा, जिसमें बाहर से ताला लगा था को एसडीपीओ के निर्देश पर तोड़ा गया। रूम के अंदर शराब के खाली बोतल, अंडा व हल्दी लगा अधपकी मछली, गैस चूल्हा पर कढ़ाई रखी हुई है। साथ ही मृतक के आधार कार्ड, दवाई, सिम कार्ड, बही खाता आदि सामान का मुआयना किया।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि घटना की सही जानकारी यहां काम कर रहें मजदूर, जेसीबी के चालक ही बता सकते हैं, जो अभी फरार है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि मृतक व्यक्ति बहुत नेक दिल इंसान थे।

संवेदक नवल किशोर बना रहा पुल
जानकारी के अनुसार मझुआ उत्तर पंचायत के ठोंगाघाट पर पीएम सड़क योजना से पुल निर्माण कार्य 137.04 मीटर पूर्ण हो गया है। इसमें एप्रोच पथ निर्माण कार्य प्रगति पर है। संवेदक नवल किशोर है। पुल स्थल के समीप निर्माण सामग्री के रखरखाव व मुंशी व मजदूर के लिए बनाए गए टीन से बने अस्थायी आवास में सज्जो यादव एवं चचेरा भाई मुंशी अमित कुमार रखकर पुल निर्माण का कार्य करवाते थे।

संवेदक नवल किशोर भी लाडूगढ़ निवासी हैं। सूचना मिलने पर बौंसी थाना के प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष शिवनाथ ठाकुर व रानीगंज थानाध्यक्ष श्यामनंदन यादव दलबल के साथ घटनास्थल पहुंचा। जहां सूचना पर एसडीपीओ पुष्कर कुमार ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल किया।

सभी मजदूर डर से भागे
चौकीदार भूपेन पासवान ने बताया कि मंगलवार की रात करीब 10 बजे घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा तो उससे पहले ही संवेदक नवल किशोर के मुंशी को जख्मी हालत में उनके भाई मुंशी अमित कुमार द्वारा इलाज के लिए पूर्णिया ले जाने की बात घटनास्थल पर मौजूद मजदूरों ने बताई। 15 से बीस के संख्या में मजदूर मौजूद थे। सभी मजदूर डर से भाग गए।
भूपेन पासवान, चौकीदार

सबूत मिटाने का हुआ प्रयास
गोली मारने की घटना को लेकर पुलिस को सूचना नहीं दी गई है। सबूत मिटाने का प्रयास किया गया है। मौके पर शराब की खाली बोतल, मछली, अंडा, कटा हुआ प्याज मिलने से लगता है कि खाने-पीने के दौरान आपसी विवाद से गोली मारी गई है। पुलिस अन्य बिंदु पर जांच कर रही है कि कौन-कौन इनके साथ था। जेसीबी का चालक फरार है, उसकी खोज की जा रही है। पुलिस हर एंगल पर जांच कर रही है।
पुष्कर कुमार, एसडीपीओ

चौकीदार की घटना की थी सूचना, फिर क्यों नहीं दी जानकारी
घटनास्थल बौसी थाना क्षेत्र में पड़ता है एवं थोड़ी ही दूरी पर रानीगंज थाना क्षेत्र की शुरुआत होता है। रानीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के चौकीदार भूपेन पासवान गोली की आवाज सुनकर रात्रि के करीब 10 बजे घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और रात में ही घटना की सारी जानकारी होने के बाद भी उन्होंने रात में घटना की जानकारी रानीगंज थाना व बौसी थाना को नहीं दी।

रानीगंज थानाध्यक्ष श्यामनंदन यादव ने बताया कि घटना की जानकारी चौकीदार ने सुबह दी। बौसी थाना के प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष शिवनाथ ठाकुर ने भी चौकीदार भूपेन या अन्य किसी ग्रामीणों द्वारा रात में घटना की कोई सूचना नहीं देने की बात बताई।

