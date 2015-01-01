पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्घटना:पुलिस ने पीछा कर शराब लोड दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन को किया जब्त, चालक हुआ फरार

रानीगंज5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रानीगंज थाना परिसर में जब्त शराब से भरी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन।
  • रानीगंज-अररिया मार्ग में खरहट टोल टैक्स के समीप पुलिस ने पकड़ा

शुक्रवार की अहले सुबह गुप्त सूचना पर रानीगंज अररिया मार्ग में खरहट टोल टैक्स के समीप रानीगंज पुलिस ने पीछा कर सूमो गोल्ड वाहन सहित उसमें लदी 120 लीटर विदेशी शराब पकड़ी है। रानीगंज थानाध्यक्ष श्यामनंदन यादव ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना मिली कि अररिया की तरफ से एक सूमो गोल्ड वाहन जिसका नम्बर बीआर11एम 2992पर शराब की खेप रानीगंज की ओर जा रहा है। जिसका सप्लाई रानीगंज मुख्यालय सहित गांव मंे होना था। सूचना पर पुलिस जवानों के साथ जाल बिछाया गया। अररिया मार्ग से आ रही शराब लदा सूमो गोल्ड वाहन को खरहट टोल प्लाजा के समीप दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन को जब्त कर गाड़ी को खींचकर रानीगंज थाना लाया। मौके पर गाड़ी का चालक गाड़ी को छोड़कर फरार हो गया।रानीगंज थानाध्यक्ष श्यांनन्दन यादव ने बताया कि सूमो गोल्ड वाहन रानीगंज निवासी मोहम्मद आफताब का है। वाहन में शराब की खेप को पहुसरा निवासी मोहम्मद असलम व भोरहा पंचायत के ठेकपुरा गांव के निवासी भोगेन्द्र राय के द्वारा रानीगंज के छरापट्टी, लालू नगर के आलावे जगता के कुछ कारोबारियों को शराब डलेवरी देने की बात सामने आ रही है। शराब की खेप में छह से सात लोगों संलिप्तता सामने आयी है। सभी पर मामला दर्ज कर आगे की कार्यवाही किया जा रहा है और सभी अवैध शराब कारोबारी सलाखों के भीतर होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS में फाइजर वैक्सीन के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी, ट्रम्प बोले- 24 घंटे के अंदर पहला टीका लगेगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें