पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दुस्साहस:पीएम की सभा से लौट रहे अग्निशमन वाहन के चालक व हवलदार को लोगों ने पीटकर किया अधमरा, कहा- तुम एक्सीडेंट करके आए हो

रानीगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंगलवार को रानीगंज बाजार में चालक को पीट रहे लोगों के चंगुल से छुड़ाकर वापस ले जाती रानीगंज पुलिस।

मंगलवार को रानीगंज काली मंदिर चौक के समीप एक अग्निशमन विभाग के गाड़ी को कुछ असमाजिक तत्वों ने रोककर चालक व एक हवलदार को गाड़ी से खींचकर दुर्घटना करने की बात कहते हुए पीट-पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया। सूचना मिलने पर रानीगंज थानाध्यक्ष श्यामनंदन यादव दलबल के साथ काली मंदिर चौक पर पहुंचे। इसके बाद पुलिस ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद पीट रहे गाड़ी चालक को लोगों के चंगुल से छुड़ाकर इलाज के लिए रेफरल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले अग्निशमन विभाग की गाड़ी घंटों तक काली मंदिर चौक पर खड़ी रही। जिसके कारण पूरे बाजार में घंटों तक जाम लगी रहा। इस दौरान असामाजिक तत्वों के द्वारा गाड़ी के चालक और हवलदार को पीटते रहे। यही नहीं असामाजिक तत्वों ने पुलिस की मौजूदगी में ही अग्निशमन विभाग की गाड़ी को जबरन दूसरे चालक की मदद से अपने साथ लेकर चली गयी। भीड़ के आगे पुलिस बेबस बानी रही। हालांकि देर शाम को रानीगंज पुलिस ने अग्निशमन विभाग की गाड़ी को डुमरिया चौक के समीप से बरामद कर थाना परिसर में सुरक्षित रखा है।

सभा से लौट रही थी गाड़ी
पीड़ित चालक जवाहर यादव ने बताया की वह फारबिसगंज में प्रधानमंत्री के सभा से फारबिसगंज रानीगंज मार्ग से वापस बनमनखी जा रहा था। इसी दौरान रामपुर चौक के समीप लोगांें ने गाड़ी रोककर कहने लगा कि तुम टेम्पाे में ठोकर मारकर भाग रहे हो। लोगों उसे घेरकर अंधाधुंध पिटाई करने लगा।

10 से 15 लोगों ने हमलोगों पर जानलेवा हमला किया
वहीं मारपीट में घायल हवलदार चित्रसेन राजा ने बताया की 10 से 15 लोगों की भीड़ हम पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। उनलोगों ने जमकर पिटाई किया। बड़ी मुश्किल से जान बची। वहीं घायल हवलदार चित्रसेन राजा ने बताया कि गाड़ी के साथ एक सिपाही संजय कुमार घटना के बाद गायब है। वहीं बीच बाजार में हुए हो हंगामे को लेकर चुनावी दौर में कुछ लोग राजनीतिक रूप देने की कोशिश में लगे है।

गाड़ी के चालक के द्वारा लिखित शिकायत करने पर पिटाई करने वालों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी
वहीं मामले को लेकर रानीगंज थानाध्यक्ष श्यामनंदन यादव ने बताया की अग्निशमन विभाग की गाड़ी को थाना लाया जा रहा है। गाड़ी के चालक और गाड़ी में बैठे हवलदार का इलाज किया गया है। गाड़ी के चालक के द्वारा लिखित शिकायत करने पर पिटाई करने वालों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। थानाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि बीच बाजार में तमाशा करने वालों को किसी भी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जायेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें