हादसा:बाइक और पिकअप वाहन की टक्कर में सवार की स्थिति गंभीर, अस्पताल में भर्ती

रानीगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • रानीगंज पुलिस ने पिकअप व बाइक को थाना परिसर में सुरक्षित रखा

मंगलवार की सुबह रानीगंज अररिया मार्ग हांसा के समीप बाइक व पिकअप वाहन के आमने सामने की टक्कर में बाइक चालक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। मौके पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों ने आनन-फानन में इलाज हेतु रेफरल अस्पताल रानीगंज में भर्ती कराया। जहा चिकित्सक ने प्राथमिकी उपचार कर बेहतर इलाज हेतु सदर अस्पताल अररिया रेफर कर दिया। दुर्घटनास्थल पर काफी संख्या में सड़क पर भीड़ लग गया। घायल बाइक सवार की पहचान बौसी निवासी परसादी पासवान का पुत्र ब्रमांन्द पासवान है। जो जोकीहाट प्रखंड में आवास सहायक पद पर कार्यरत है। जानकारी अनुसार सोमवार की सुबह बौसी निवासी परसादी पासवान का पुत्र ब्रमांन्द पासवान जो आवास सहायक है। वह अपने घर बौसी से अपने बाइक पर अपनी पत्नी ममता देवी को लाने ससुराल गितवास जा रहा था। इस बीच रानीगंज अररिया मार्ग हांसा गेनू चौक के समीप अररिया की ओर से आ रही मुर्गा लोड पिकअप वाहन जिसका नंबर डब्लू बी59सी4484 व बाइक की आमने-सामने टक्कर में ब्रह्मानंद पासवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। मौके पर मौजूद रानीगंज निवासी रणवीर मिश्रा ने रानीगंज पुलिस को दुर्घटना होने की सूचना फोन पर दिया। सूचना पर रानीगंज एएसआई सुमन कुमार दलबल के साथ गश्ती वाहन से मौके पर पहुंचकर मुर्गा लोड पिकअप वाहन व बाइक को जब्त कर रानीगंज थाना परिषद में सुरक्षित रखा गया है।

