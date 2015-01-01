पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत का जश्न...:4 में से 3 एनडीए, एक महागठबंधन

सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार शाम आधिकारिक रिजल्ट के ऐलान होते ही भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर जश्न मनाया, भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता पार्टी के झंडे के साथ नाचते-गाते नजर आ रहे थे। सदस्यों ने एक-दूसरे को मिठाई खिला जश्न मनाया।

सहरसा के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से आखिरकार कड़े मुकाबले में एनडीए ने चार में से तीन सीटों पर कब्जा जमा लिया। सहरसा विधानसभा से भाजपा को आसान जीत मिली लेकिन दूसरी तरफ जदयू को महिषी विधानसभा और सोनबर्षा विधानसभा क्षेत्र की सीटें निकालने के लिए अंत तक लगातार संघर्ष करना पड़ा। जिले के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में भाजपा एक सीट पर चुनाव लड़ रही थी वहीं जदयू दो सीटों पर और सहायक पार्टी वीआईपी को भाजपा कोटे से सिमरी बख्तियारपुर की सीट दी गयी थी। जदयू प्रत्याशी गुंजेश्वर साह महिषी से 1972 वोटों से अपनी जीत दर्ज कर ली । समाचार प्रेषण तक पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती नहीं हो पायी थी। लेकिन उनकी जीत पक्की हो गयी। वहीं सोनबर्षा से जदयू प्रत्याशी रत्नेश सादा ने अपने निकटतम प्रतिदवंदी कांग्रेस के तारणी ऋृषिदेव से 13 हजार 466 मतों से जीत दर्ज कर ली। सबसे कड़ा मुकाबला महिषी और सिमरी बख्तियारपुर में रहा। सिमरी बख्तियारपुर से सन ऑफ मल्लाह मुकेश सहनी को कड़े मुकाबले में अंतत: हार का सामना करना पड़ा। राजद के युसूफ सलाउद्दीन ने अंतिम दौर में 1767 मतों से पराजित कर दिया। राजद को सहरसा के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में एकमात्र यही सीट मिली। वहीं महिषी में लगातार बढ़त बनाए रखे राजद के गौतम कृष्ण को अंतत: कड़े मुकाबले में जदयू प्रत्याशी गुंजेश्वर साह से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। जदयू ने महिषी की सीट किसी तरह राजद से छीन ली।

सहायक निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी से जीत का सर्टिफिकेट लेते सहरसा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक आलोक रंजन।
पाेस्टल बैलेट में सहरसा में राजद ने भाजपा के मुकाबले लाए अधिक मत
पोस्टल बैलेट में सहरसा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद प्रत्याशी लवली आनंद को भाजपा प्रत्याशी आलोक रंजन के मुकाबले अधिक मत आया। आलोक रंजन को 339 और लवली आनंद को 837 मत मिले। इसके अलावा 67 वोट निर्दलीय किशोर कुमार को मिला वहीं 219 रद्द हुआ। वहीं सिमरी बख्तियारपुर में राजद प्रत्याशी को 7 मत मिले वहीं वीआईपी प्रत्याशी मुकेश सहनी को मात्र दो मत मिला।
चुनाव परिणाम
सिमरी बख्तियारपुर से राजद के युसूफ सलाउद्दीन को कूल - 74996 मत मिले वहीं वीआईपी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी मुकेश सहनी को 73224 मत मिले। सहरसा से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी पूर्व विधायक किशोर कुमार को अंतिम राउंड तक कूल 12525 मत मिले वहीं इसी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद के बागी रणजीत कुमार राणा को 9938 मत मिले। सहरसा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जाप के रंजन प्रियदर्शी को 1495, विधान चन्द्र झा को 1198, और नोटा को 5304 वोट मिला। 32वें अंतिम राउंड में सोनबर्षा से निर्वाचित घोषित जदयू प्रत्याशी रत्नेश सादा को 67530, महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी तारणी ऋृषिदेव को 53798 और लोजपा की सरिता पासवान को 13487 मत मिले। यहां से चुनाव लड़ रहे जाप प्रत्याशी मनोज पासवान 4464 , अमीर राम 941 मत मिले। सिमरी बख्तियारपुर से अंतिम राउंड में राजद के युसूफ सलाउद्दीन को 74989 मुकेश सहनी को 73222, लोजपा के संजय कुमार सिंह को 6935,जाप के जफर आलम को 3982 मत मिले।

