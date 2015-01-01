पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था:कोसी क्षेत्र की 35 किमी लंबी भारत-नेपाल सीमा सील

सहरसा42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के लिए सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने की ड्यूटी में तैनात जवान।
  • कोसी रेंज के तीनों जिलों में सुरक्षा बलों की 63 कंपनी तैनात, कुल 5696 बूथ

कोसी प्रमंडल के तीन जिले सहरसा, सुपौल और मधेपुरा के 13 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में शनिवार को होने वाले मतदान को लेकर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए है। तीनों जिलों के कुल 5696 बूथों को पारा मिलिट्री के हवाले कर दिया गया है। इस बार बूथों की सुरक्षा होमगार्ड या डीएपी के भरोसे नहीं होगी। इधर शनिवार को होने वाले मतदान को शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने के उद्देश्य से कोसी प्रमंडल क्षेत्र से जुड़ी लगभग 35 किलोमीटर लंबी भारत-नेपाल सीमा को पूरी तरह सील कर दिया गया है। कोसी रेंज के डीआईजी सुरेश प्रसाद चौधरी ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया कि सभी बूथों को पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स से पूरी तरह कवर किया गया है। तीनों जिलों के लिए 63 कंपनी से अधिक केन्द्रीय बलों, बीएमपी के अलावा डीएपी जवानों और अधिकारियों की तैनाती की गयी है। शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव संपन्न कराने को सुरक्षा के सभी बिन्दुओं पर निगरानी रखी जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोसी रेंज के सुपौल जिला से सटे नेपाल की सीमा को पूरी तरह सील कर दिया गया है। आपराधिक गतिविधियों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए दियारा क्षेत्र में घुड़सवार दस्ता की तैनाती की गयी है। डीआईजी ने कहा कि मतदान के दौरान किसी तरह की गड़बड़ी की कोशिश करने वालों पर कठोर कार्रवाई के निर्देश तीनों जिलों के एसपी को दे दिया गया है।

थानाबदर हुए जो लोग नहीं लगा रहे हाजिरी, उनपर होगी कार्रवाई
डीआईजी सुरेश प्रसाद चौधरी ने बताया कि वे स्वंय मतदान के दौरान बूथों का औचक निरीक्षण करेंगे। केन्द्रीय बल पर्याप्त संख्या में मौजूद है और इससे न सिर्फ तीनों जिलों में पड़ने वाले 13 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों का बूथ और पेट्रोलिंग कवर हो रहा है बल्कि किसी भी परिस्थिति से निपटने के लिए संबंधित थानों में भी पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स को रखा गया है। तटबंध के अंदर कोसी नदी में मोटरवोटों से पेट्रोलिंग की जाएगी। डीआईजी ने तीनों जिलों के एसपी को निर्देश दिया है कि वे सुनिश्चित कर लें कि थाना बदर किए गए लोगों की उपस्थिति उनके निर्धारित थानों में हो रही है या नहीं। नहीं होने पर ऐसे लोगों पर सुसंगत धाराओं में कार्रवाई का निर्देश दे दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें