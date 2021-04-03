पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खून की कालाबाजारी:सदर अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक में एक यूनिट खून के लिए दिए 4 हजार रूपए, मामला उजागर हुआ तो वापस किए पैसे

सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
नॉट फॉर सेल ओनली गवर्नमेंट सप्लाई “ब्लड बैंक का बैग। - Dainik Bhaskar
नॉट फॉर सेल ओनली गवर्नमेंट सप्लाई “ब्लड बैंक का बैग।
  • निजी नर्सिंग होम में भर्ती मरीज के परिजन ने एक यूनिट बी पॉजिटिव खून के लिए चुकाई रकम
  • डैमेज कंट्रोल जब मामला प्रकाश में आया तो ब्लड बैंक के कर्मी ने मरीज के परिजन पर मामला दबाने का बनाया दबाव कैसे हुआ मामला उजागर
  • ब्लड बैंक में बी पॉजिटिव एक ही यूनिट था, जिसने डोनेट किया उसे पता चला उसके खून की कीमत लगी

सदर अस्पताल स्थित ब्लड बैंक में लाल खून का काला कारोबार होता है। बुधवार की देर रात भी सदर अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक में खून के काले कारोबारी का कारनामा सामने आया। 4 हजार की रकम के बदले बी पॉजिटिव एक यूनिट ब्लड मरीज के एक परिजन को दिया गया। खून पूरब बाजार पुरानी राइस मिल परिसर स्थित निजी नर्सिंग होम में भर्ती कहरा प्रखंड के मुरली बसंतपुर गांव निवासी एवं लीवर रोग से ग्रसित मरीज प्रमोद झा को चढ़ा दी गई। वहीं दूसरे यूनिट ब्लड की आवश्यकता पड़ी ऐसे में उनसे मिलने पहुंचे दूर के रिश्तेदार ने ब्लड की व्यवस्था के लिए एक ब्लड डोनर व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप पर मैसेज डाला तो रात में खून की कालाबाजारी का भंडाफोड़ हुआ। क्योंकि इस ग्रुप में वो व्यक्ति भी जुड़ा था जिसने ब्लड बैंक में बी पॉजिटिव खून डोनेट किया था। उसने परिजन से मरीज के संबंधी से प्रश्न तो कालाबाजारी की सारी बात सामने आ गई। कालाबाजारी का भंडाफोड़ होते ही आरोपी बनाए गए ब्लड बैंक कर्मी अस्पताल से खिसक गए। इस भंडाफोड़ को मैनेज करने के लिए ली गई 4 हजार रकम भी पीड़ित को वापस कर दी गई। साथ ही खबर मीडिया में न छपे इसके लिए पीड़ित पर दबाव भी डाला गया। हालांकि वायरल ऑडियो और वीडियो ने बुधवार की देर रात हुई कारोबार का कच्चा चिट्ठा खोल कर रख दिया है।

मरीज के संबंधी से सवाल जवाब में पैसे लेने की बात आई सामने

Q - चेन क्या है। संबंधी - हम हैं लेने वाले , हमने दूसरे को कहा, उसने तीसरे को कहा, फिर तीसरे ने चौथे को कहा और ब्लड उपलब्ध हो गया। Q - पैसा किसने दिया। संबंधी - मरीज के पुत्र ने दिया। Q- ब्लड कहां से मिला। संबंधी - अस्पताल के लोग नहीं है, बाहरी आदमी है। Q - कौन लाया ब्लड। संबंधी - रोगी के पास दो युवक थे। जिनमें एक उनका पुत्र था। Q- ब्लड के विषय में कहां से जानकारी ली। संबंधी - दोनों युवक रात में सदर अस्पताल स्थित ब्लड बैंक पता करने गए थे। Q - फिर संबंधी - यहां से वे लोग लौट गए। Q - फिर क्या हुआ संबंधी - ब्लड बैंक के बाहर एक युवक मिला। उसने दूसरे को कहा, फिर 4 हजार में ब्लड उपलब्ध हुआ। Q - उसके बाद क्या हुआ संबंधी - सुबह में मैं आया तो पता चला कि और ब्लड चाहिए। ब्लड डोनेशन करने वाले व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में मैं भी जुड़ा हूं। उसमें मैसेज दिया तो ब्लड खरीदगी का भंडाफोड़ हुआ।

चोरी छिपे बेची गई बल्ड जिस पर ब्लड बैंक की मुहर नहीं
चोरी छिपे बेची गई बल्ड जिस पर ब्लड बैंक की मुहर नहीं

सदर अस्पताल से खून का निर्गत नहीं हुआ
ब्लड सदर अस्पताल स्थित ब्लड बैंक से निर्गत नहीं हुआ है। ब्लड बैंक से निर्गत ब्लड बैग पर ब्लड बैंक की मोहर होती है। साथ ही पीला कागज भी जारी किया जाता है। जिसके कारण उक्त ब्लड कैसे और कहां से मिला, यह वे नहीं बता सकते। उनकी ड्यूटी रात में नहीं थी।
-मो. याकूब, ब्लड बैंक कर्मी

यह गंभीर मामला है, होगी कार्रवाई
गंभीर मामला है। इसकी जांच करवाई जाएगी। अस्पताल में मंडरा रहे दलालों को चिह्नित करने की प्रक्रिया की जा रही है। दलालों पर मामला दर्ज कर करवाया जाएगा।
-डॉ. अवधेश कुमार, सीएस

वायरल ऑडियो में मरीज के परिजन ने खून के बदले में पैसे की बात स्वीकारी
वायरल ऑडियो में जिस व्यक्ति ने ब्लड बैंक में खून डोनेट किया था उसने मरीज के संबंधी धीरज से कहा मरीज का बेटा चीकू रात में सदर अस्पताल गया था। लेकिन वहां ब्लड नहीं मिला। फिर वहीं दूसरा आदमी था। उसने ब्लड दिया था। तब मरीज के संबंधी धीरज ने कहा हां पैसे लेकर खून दिया गया।

