विस चुनाव:88 केंद्रों पर 57881 मतदाता करेंगे मतदान

बनमा ईटहरी2 दिन पहले
सोनबर्षा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बनमा ईटहरी प्रखंड क्षेत्र के 88 मतदान केंद्रों पर 57881 मतदाता मतदान करेंगे। विधानसभा चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने कराने के लिए निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी चन्द्रगुप्त कुमार बैठा लगातार मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। निर्वाची पदाधिकारी में बताया कि 7 नवंबर प्रखंड के 88 बूथों पर मतदान होंगे। बीडीओ ने बताया की प्रखंड में कुल मिलाकर 28257 पुरुष, 29623 महिलाएं मतदाता मतदान करेंगे। प्रखंड में एक-एक बूथ को पिंक बूथ बनाया गया है। जबकि एक एक बूथ को मॉडल के रूप में चयनित किया गया है। 88 बूथों के लिए 8 सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट बनाया गया। चुनाव कार्य में लगे पुलिस बलों को ठहराने के लिए 3 जगहों स्थलों का चयन किया गया है। 11 संवेदनशील बूथ को चिह्नित किया गया है।

