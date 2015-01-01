पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस चुनाव:सहरसा में 62.42, महिषी 59. 83, सोनबर्षा 59.27 व सिमरी बख्तियारपुर में सबसे कम 58.95% वोटिंग

सहरसा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महिषी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के भेलवा स्थित बूथ पर सुबह 8:00 बजे ही लग गई वोटरों की लंबी कतार।
  • विस चुनाव के आखिरी चरण का मतदान संपन्न, जिले के 60.12% वोटरों ने डाले वोट
  • विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में 6 व्यक्ति को हिरासत में लिया गया जिन्हें बाद में छोड़ा

कोरोना संकट के बीच संपन्न विस चुनाव में बीते चुनाव से भी अधिक उत्साह से मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। सबसे अधिक सहरसा विस में 62.42 प्रतिशत और सबसे कम सिमरीबख्तियारपुर में 58.95 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। 2015 के विस चुनाव में पड़े मतों से 5.78 प्रतिशत अधिक वोट पड़े। कोरोना काल में जिले वासियों ने जमकर मतदान किया। मतदान में महिलाओं की भागीदारी पुरूषों से अधिक रही। विगत विस चुनाव से 5.75 प्रतिशत अधिक मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। जिले के 60.12 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। सहरसा विस क्षेत्र में सर्वाधिक 62.42 प्रतिशत तथा सबसे कम सिमरीबख्तियारपुर में 58.95 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। जबकि सोनबर्षा विस में 59.27 तथा महिषी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 59. 83 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। तकनीकि खराबी के कारण 16 बीयू, 11 सीयू तथा 38 वीवी पैट बदले गए। चुनाव के दौरान विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में 6 व्यक्ति को हिरासत में लिया गया जिसे बाद में छोड़ दिया गया। सोनबर्षा विधानसभा तथा सहरसा विस क्षेत्र से प्राप्त ईवीएम को जिला स्कूल तथा सिमरी बख्तियारपुर एवं महिषी विस क्षेत्र के ईवीएम को राजकीय कन्या उच्च विद्यालय में बनाए गए स्ट्रांग रूम में रखा गया है। जिले वासियों ने वर्ष 2015 विस चुनाव में हुए मतदान प्रतिशत को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। पिछले चुनाव में जहां 54.37 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया था जबकि इस बार 60.12 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। कोरोना काल में सुखद बात यह रही कि जहां पुरुषों का मतदान प्रतिशत प्रतिशत 58.49 रहा, वहीं जिले के 61.74 महिला मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। जिले के सभी विस क्षेत्रों में पुरूषों की अपेक्षा अधिक महिला मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया है।

सहरसा में 59.87 % पुरुष और 64.97 महिलाओं ने किया वोट
सोनवर्षा विस में 58.04 प्रतिशत पुरुष तथा 60.5 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने वोट किया। सहरसा विस क्षेत्र में 59.87 प्रतिशत पुरूष तथा 64.97 प्रतिशत महिला, सिमरी बख्तियारपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 57.38 प्रतिशत पुरूष तथा 60.52 तथा महिला एवं महिषी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 58.67 प्रतिशत पुरुष तथा 60.99 प्रतिशत महिला मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। जबकि विगत विधानसभा चुनाव में सोनवर्षा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 52.4, सहरसा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 57.65, सिमरी बख्तियारपुर में 54,18 तथा महिषी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 53.27 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

मतदान केंद्र पर कोई अप्रिय घटना नहीं घटी : एसपी

मतदान कार्य संपन्न होने के बाद शनिवार को समाहरणालय सभागार में डीएम कौशल कुमार ने मतदान संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि सभी मतदान केन्द्रों से मतपेटी स्ट्रांग रूम में जमा होने के बाद ही मत प्रतिशत का सही आंकड़ा सामने आ पाएगा। एसपी राकेश कुमार ने कहा कि चुनाव के दौरान मतदान के 798 लोकेशन पर सुरक्षा बलों की तैनाती गई थी। जिले के किसी भी मतदान केंद्र पर कोई अप्रिय घटना नहीं घटी। एसपी ने कहा कि चुनाव के दौरान विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्र में 6 व्यक्ति को हिरासत लिया गया जिसे बाद में पीआर बॉण्ड भरवाकर छोड़ दिया गया।

संदिग्ध आधे दर्जन लोगों को मतदान केंद्र से लौटाया गया

कहरा | कहरा प्रखंड क्षेत्र में ईवीएम खराबी की सूचना दूधैला, अमरपुर में देखने को मिला लेकिन सभी जगह खराब मशीन को बदलकर मतदान शुरू करवा दिया गया। इस दौरान अमरपुर बूथ संख्या 90 क पर लगभग 2 घंटा मतदान बाधित रहा। जबकि दूधैला बूथ संख्या 84 पर एक घंटा मतदान ईवीएम की खराबी के कारण बाधित रहा। स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों में मतदान केंद्र पर आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को सेनिटाइजर एवं टेम्प्रेचर जांच के लिए लगाया गया था। मध्य विद्यालय दिवारी में करीब आधा दर्जन मतदाताओं को संदिग्ध रहने के कारण मतदान केंद्र से लौटा दिया।

