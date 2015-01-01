पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बदहाली:7 निश्चय से बनी सड़क डेढ़ वर्षों में ही टूटकर बर्बाद

बनमा ईटहरी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरबेला मुसहरी जाने वाली सड़क टूटकर बिखरा हुआ।
  • सरबेला पंचायत के वार्ड-7 कुसमी मुसहरी में तेलियाहाट की ओर जाने वाली सड़क का हाल

प्रखंड के सरबेला पंचायत में मुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय योजना में व्यापक रूप से गड़बड़ी की गई है। इस योजना से पंचायत के विभिन्न हिस्सों में बनाई गई ढलाई सड़क और ईंट सोलिंग सड़क एक से डेढ़ साल में ही टूटकर बर्बाद हो जा रही है। जिसे कोई देखने वाला नहीं है। सरबेला पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर 7 कुसमी मुसहरी में तेलियाहाट की ओर जाने वाली मुख्य सड़क तक महज डेढ़ साल पहले मुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय योजना के तहत बनाई गई। इस सड़क की ढलाई जगह-जगह टूटकर बर्बाद होती जा रही है। ग्रामीण हसीना खातून, मो. मोजम्मिल आलम, शकुंती देवी, उमदा देवी, सोमनी देवी तथा अर्जुन कुमार सादा सहित अन्य लोगों ने बताया कि वार्ड सदस्य द्वारा करीब डेढ़ साल पहले मुख्य सड़क से चबूतरा तक लाखों रुपए की लागत से पीसीसी सड़क का निर्माण किया गया है। सड़क की ढलाई ऐसे की गई कि दो-तीन माह बाद ही टूटना शुरू हो गई। करीब दो से ढाई सौ फीट लंबी सड़क मार्ग में दर्जनों जगहों पर सड़क टूट कर बर्बाद हो चुकी है। वबीडीओ चंद्रगुप्त कुमार बैठा ने बताया कि मामला संज्ञान में आया है। जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

हर घर नल का जल कार्य छह माह से है अधूरा

कहरा | प्रखंड क्षेत्र में सात निश्चय योजना अन्तर्गत हर घर नल का जल आपूर्ति करने मेंं पीएचईडी विभाग हांफ रही है। यह मामला प्रखंड के मोहनपुर पंचायत के वार्ड नं. 9 सहित विभिन्न पंचायतों व वार्डों में देखने को मिल रहा है।
जहां जलापूर्ति का काम मंद गति से संवेदक कर रहे हैं। नतीजतन बजरंगबली स्थान के समीप छ:माह पूर्व पीएचईडी विभाग के संवेदक खुशी कंट्रेक्शन द्वारा सिर्फ बोरिंग कर छोड़ दिया गया है। जिससे सरकार की इस महत्वाकांक्षी योजना लोगों के लिए परेशानी का कारण बन गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें