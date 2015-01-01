पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपील:महापर्व छठ अपने घरों में मनाने की अपील

पतरघट6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घाटों का निरीक्षण करते बीडीओ और सीओ सहित अन्य।
  • बीडीओ और सीओ ने संयुक्त रूप से किया कई छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा को लेकर मंगलवार को बीडीओ एवं सीओ ने संयुक्त रूप से कपसिया सहित कई अन्य छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। इस मौके पर स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों से सरकार द्वारा छठ पूजा को लेकर निर्देशों का पालन करने का आग्रह किया। सीओ डॉ. सुनील कुमार ने कहा कि कपसिया, विशनपुर एवं गोलमा नदी का जायजा लिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि छठ घाटों पर मास्क पहनने एवं शारीरिक दूरी बनाए रखने का आग्रह करते हुए कहा कि छठ घाटों पर व्रतियों की सुरक्षा के लिए गोताखोर एवं पुलिस बल को तैनात किया गया है। दूसरी ओर बीडीओ दीपक राम ने बताया कि सरकारी निर्देशों के अनुसार छठ पूजा अपने-अपने घरों में मनाने का आग्रह किया है।

छठ घाटों का बीडीओ ने किया मुआयना

बनमा ईटहरी | छठ घाटाें पर अर्घ्य के दाैरान काेई हादसा ना हाे और छठव्रतियाें काे किसी तरह की परेशानी न हाे ,इसके लिए मंगलवार काे प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी चंन्द्रगुप्त कुमार बैठा ने क्षेत्र के पहलाम, लक्ष्मीनिया एंव सरबैला में तालाबों, पोखरों आदि घाटाें पर मुआयना किया। इस मौके पर स्थानीय मुखिया एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों से कहा कि यदि किसी घाट पर पानी की गहराई ज्यादा हाेगी तो वहां बैरिकेडिंग की व्यवस्था भी की जाएगी। छठ पर्व 20-21 नवंबर काे मनाया जाना है। इसके लिए सभी घाटों पर साफ-सफाई, पूर्ण प्रकाश की व्यवस्था, मजबूत बैरिकेडिंग, पहुंच पथ की तैयारी में काेताही नहीं हाेनी चाहिए।

छठ घाटों का होगा बैरिकेडिंग पानी में डाला जाएगा चुना

सिमरीबख्तियारपुर | नगर पंचायत सिमरीबख्तियारपुर के छठ घाट पर सुरक्षा को लेकर बैरिकेडिंग की जाएगी। मंगलवार को नगर पंचायत के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी कमलेश कुमार प्रसाद, नगर अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि मो. मोजाहिद आलम, नाजिर पुष्परंजन, भीम कुमार द्वारा रंगिनिया घाट का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान पानी की गहराई को देखते हुए पोखर के चारों तरफ बैरिकेडिंग करने का निर्देश दिया। इसके साथ ही पोखर में चुना देने का भी निर्देश दिया। ताकि पानी साफ हो सके। कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी कमलेश कुमार प्रसाद ने कहा कि एसडीआरएफ टीम को ज्यादा पानी वाले पोखर में तैनाती के लिए डीएम से आग्रह किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें