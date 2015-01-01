पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:ऑटो हुई दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 4 लोग जख्मी, एक महिला की मौत

पतरघट3 घंटे पहले
  • मनहरा सुखाशन से रैशना बाजार जा रही थी ऑटो

रविवार को मनहरा सुखाशन से रैशना बाजार जा रही ऑटो दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। जिसमें सवार चार व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। जिसमें एक महिला की इलाज के दौरान मधेपुरा अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। इस मामले में पस्तपार पुलिस शिविर प्रभारी परशुराम दास ने बताया कि मधेपुरा के मनहरा सुखाशन से ऑटो पर सवार चार व्यक्ति रैशना बाजार जा रहे थे। पस्तपार जलैया पंचायत भवन के सामने तेजगति से आ रही ऑटो अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। जिसमे सबरूल खातुन, मो.मोजीम, तमन्ना परबीन, मो.मुसाहिद बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गए। सभी जख्मियों को इलाज के लिए पस्तपार पुलिस द्वारा सदर अस्पताल मधेपुरा भेजा गया। जिसमें दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ऑटो सहित चालक को शिविर पर लाया गया। शिविर प्रभारी ने बताया कि इलाज के दौरान अर्राहा भर्राही निवासी सबरूल खातून की मौत होने पर उनके परिजन मो. मोसीम के बयान पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई है। शिविर प्रभारी परशुराम दास ने कहा कि ऑटो को जब्त कर मनहरा सुखाशन निवासी चालक मो. शहनवाज को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है।

