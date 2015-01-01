पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइबर क्राइम:फौजी बन कर ब्यूटी पार्लर कर्मी से लिया बैंक एकाउंट, फिर की 28 हजार रूपए की जालसाजी

सहरसा38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका वार्ड नंबर 5 रश्मि कुमारी के साथ की धोखाधड़ी

साइबर क्राइम के नए-नए मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। मंगलवार को सदर थाना में एक नए मामला दर्ज किया गया। जिसमें ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका एवं सराही वार्ड नंबर 5 निवासी रश्मि कुमारी से मोबाइल पर फौजी बन कर बात की। अपनी बहन के मेकअप करवाने की सबसे महंगी फीस पूछी। जानकारी के बाद कैश ट्रांसफर करने के लिए बैंक खाता नंबर मांगा। खाता नंबर मिलते ही तीन विभिन्न मोबाइल पे-फोन पर कुल 28 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर कर लिए। इसके बाद कोई मेकअप कराने उनके ब्यूटी पार्लर नहीं आया। मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पीड़ित ने बताया कि वे गांधी पथ में ब्यूटी पार्लर चलाती है। बीते 22 नवंबर को उनके मोबाइल पर बैजनाथपुर गांव निवासी श्रीकांत यादव शर्मा के मोबाइल नंबर 80 53854175 से कॉल आया। वे खुद को सीआईएसएफ का जवान बताया। साथ ही वर्तमान में कोलकाता एयरपोर्ट पर नियुक्त होने की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपनी बहन के दुल्हन मेकअप कराने की सबसे महंगी फीस के संबंध में पूछा। जानकारी मिलने पर उन्होंने कैश ट्रांसफर करने के लिए उनका बैंक खाता नंबर मांगा।

पीड़िता ने अपने पति का खाता संख्या दिया था

जिस पर वे अपने पति विकास कुमार का बैंक खाता संख्या दे दिया। नम्बर मिलने के कुछ देर बाद उनके पति के खाते से अविनाश कुमार के मोबाइल नंबर पर 10 हजार , श्याम लाल रजक के मोबाइल नंबर से 10 हजार एवं रवीना के मोबाइल पे-फोन संख्या 9729648175 में 7 हजार 600 रुपए का ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया। सदर थानाध्यक्ष आर के सिंह ने कहा उद्भेदन जल्द किया जाएगा।

