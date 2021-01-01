पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग में शामिल होने के बाद भी नाई जाति को नहीं मिल रहा लाभ : किशोर

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
स्थानीय पटेल मैदान में आयोजित जिला नाई संघ की रैली में शामिल पूर्व विधायक सहित अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
स्थानीय पटेल मैदान में आयोजित जिला नाई संघ की रैली में शामिल पूर्व विधायक सहित अन्य।
  • एमएलटी कॉलेज में जुटे नाई समाज ने पहली बार सड़क पर मांगों की पूर्ति के लिए उठाई आवाज
  • प्रदर्शन के बाद जिलाधिकारी को सौंपा गया 11 सूत्री मांगों का ज्ञापन

जिला नाई संघ के आह्वान पर सोमवार को बड़ी संख्या में नाई समाज से जुड़े लोगों ने अपनी 11 सूत्री मांगों के समर्थन में समाहरणालय पर रोषपूर्ण प्रदर्शन किया। गणतंत्र दिवस से ठीक एक दिन पहले कड़ाके की ठंड में स्थानीय एमएलटी कॉलेज में जुटे नाई समाज ने पहली बार सड़क पर निकलकर अपनी मांगों की पूर्ति के लिए रोषपूर्ण आवाज उठाई। जुलूस की शक्ल में शहर के विभिन्न सड़कों से गुजरते हुए स्थानीय समाहरणालय पहुंचे। नाई संघ के अध्यक्ष बिजेंद्र ठाकुर सहित नवनिर्माण मंच के संस्थापक एवं पूर्व विधायक किशोर कुमार मुन्ना के नेतृत्व में एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल जिलाधिकारी से मिलकर 11 सूत्री मांगों का ज्ञापन सौंपा। जुलूस पैदल मार्च करते स्थानीय पटेल मैदान पहुंचा जहां सभा में तब्दील हो गया।सभा को संबोधित करते हुए पूर्व विधायक किशोर कुमार मुन्ना ने कहा कि नाई समाज का आर्थिक, शैक्षणिक और सामाजिक आधार अत्यंत दयनीय है। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा दी गई आरक्षण में नाई जाति को पिछड़ा वर्ग तो घोषित किया गया। किंतु पिछड़े वर्ग में अन्य दूसरी जाति के दबंग एवं संपन्न लोगों ने हर लाभ से इस समाज को वंचित कर दिया। वहीं राज्य सरकार ने नाई जाति को अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग की श्रेणी में शामिल किया। लेकिन लाभ से फिर भी वंचित रहे। राज्य सरकार ने अपने राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए अत्यंत पिछड़ी जाति में पिछड़ी जाति के संपन्न लोगों को बड़े पैमाने पर शामिल कर लिया। उन्होंने सरकार से इस समाज को अनुसूचित जाति में शामिल करने की मांग रखी।

नाई समाज को अनुसूचित जाति में शामिल करने सहित अन्य हैं मांगें
11 सूत्री मांग में नाई समाज को अनुसूचित जाति में शामिल करने, जननायक कर्पूरी ठाकुर को भारत रत्न से सम्मानित करने, भू-माफिया द्वारा भूमि कब्जा करने, सरकारी व निजी भूमि पर अवैध कारोबार पर रोक लगाने, नाई समाज के छात्र-छात्राओं को सरकारी खर्च पर छात्रावास में रखकर पढ़ाई की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने, समाज के कुशल कारीगरों को श्रम विभाग में पंजीकृत कर सरकारी लाभ देने और सरकार द्वारा केश कला बोर्ड का गठन करने, भूमिहीन परिवारों को चिह्नित कर कम से कम 5 डिसमिल जमीन आवंटित करने, नाई समाज के कुशल कारीगर को सैलून खोलने तथा रोजगार करने के लिए ब्याज मुक्त ऋण 10 लाख तक देन आदि शामिल हैं7

विधायक किशोर के अलावा ये रहे मौजूद
कार्यक्रम में नव निर्माण मंच के संस्थापक सह पूर्व विधायक किशोर कुमार मुन्ना के साथ जिला नाई संघ के अध्यक्ष विजेंद्र ठाकुर, शिव शंकर ठाकुर, खगड़िया से पहुंचे उमेश ठाकुर, सुपौल के छातापुर के कन्हैया ठाकुर, नवादा के विलास ठाकुर, वैश्य समाज के अध्यक्ष मोहन साह, भाजपा के जिला मंत्री राजीव रंजन साह, राघवेंद्र ठाकुर, भैया लाल ठाकुर, त्रिभुवन सिंह, उपेंद्र ठाकुर, सुरेश ठाकुर, वीर बाबू, लुकमान अली आदि थे।

