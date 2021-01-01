पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:मतदाता और बेहतर कार्य के लिए बीएलओ सम्मानित

सहरसा39 मिनट पहले
कार्यक्रम का उद्‌घाटन करते हुए आयुक्त राहुल रंजन महिवाल एवं डीएम कौशल कुमार व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
कार्यक्रम का उद्‌घाटन करते हुए आयुक्त राहुल रंजन महिवाल एवं डीएम कौशल कुमार व अन्य।
  • मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर निर्वाचन आयोग ने सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित रहने का दिया मंत्र

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर इस बार निर्वाचन आयोग के द्वारा सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित और जागरुक रहने का मंत्र दिया गया है। आयुक्त राहुल रंजन महिवाल सोमवार को प्रेक्षागृह में 11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदाता दिवस के माध्यम से मतदाताओं को चुनाव में धनबल, बाहुबल, जाति,धर्म, लोभ, लालच से बचने के लिए जागरुक किया जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोई मतदाता न छुटे इसके लिए 1 जनवरी 21 को 18 वर्ष आयु पूरा कर चुके युवाओं का नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ा जा रहा है। जिन मतदाता की मृत्यु हो गई है या स्थानांन्तरित होकर अन्यत्र चले गए हैं, उनका नाम मतदाता सूची से हटाया जाएगा। वहीं, राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर बेहतर कार्य करने वाले सभी बीएलओ को सम्मानित किया गया। वहीं, नए मतदाताओं को ईपिक कार्ड देकर प्रोत्साहित किया गया। डीएम कौशल कुमार ने कहा कि अब तक जिले में 27 हजार नए मतदाताओं को जोड़ा गया है। वहीं सात हजार लोगों का नाम मतदाता सूची से विलोपण किया गया है। आरक्षी अधीक्षक लिपि सिंह ने लोगों से अपील की है कि अच्छे उम्मीदवार को मत दें, ताकि प्रजातंत्र मजबूत हो। इस अवसर पर उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी मो. सुहैल ने सभी नए मतदाताओं का स्वागत व अभिनंदन किया तथा नए मतदाता निवार्चन आयोग के द्वारा जारी एप्प को डाउनलोड कर ईपिक प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन आयुक्त, डीएम, आरक्षी अधीक्षक, डीडीसी ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप प्रज्वलित कर किया। मुक्तेश्वर सिंह मुकेश के संचालन में चले कार्यक्रम में उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी मो. सुहैल ने सभी नए मतदाताओं का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि निवार्चन आयोग द्वारा जारी एप को डाउनलोड कर ईपिक प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। मौके पर एडीएम विनय कुमार मंडल, एसडीएम शंभूनाथ झा, जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण पदाधिकारी रश्मि कुमारी, सूचना जन सम्पर्क पदाधिकारी दिलीप कुमार देव सहित अन्य मौजूद थे ।

