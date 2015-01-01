पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:पूर्व राजद विधायक सहित 50 लोगों पर केस हुआ दर्ज

सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भारत बंद के दौरान रेल रोकने पर कार्रवाई

बीते आठ दिसंबर को आयोजित भारत बंद के दौरान जगह-जगह ट्रेन रोकने को लेकर सुपौल जिले के पिपरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के पूर्व राजद विधायक समेत कई अन्य बंद समर्थकों पर सहरसा आरपीएफ में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। दर्ज मामले के अनुसार रेलवे स्टेशन सुपौल के समपार फाटक संख्या 53 बीवन पर सवारी ट्रेन संख्या 05516 सहरसा- सरायगढ़ सवारी गाड़ी को पिपरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के पूर्व राजद विधायक यदुवंश प्रसाद यादव के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस पार्टी, आम आदमी पार्टी, जय भीम आर्मी, सीपीआई, माले आदि से जुड़े सैकड़ों समर्थक ने सुबह 8:10 बजे से दिन के 11:35 बजे तक रोककर रेल परिचालन को पूरी तरह बाधित किया था। ऐसे में गेटमैन कुमार सत्यम के द्वारा लिखित रिपोर्ट के आधार पर पूर्व राजद विधायक एवं सैकड़ों अज्ञात के विरुद्ध आरपीएफ पोस्ट सहरसा पर कांड संख्या 150/20 दिनांक 8 दिसंबर 2020 अंतर्गत धारा 174 रेलवे एक्ट से दर्ज किया गया है। जांच का जिम्मा उपनिरीक्षक बी के मिश्रा को सौंपा गया है। भारत बंद के दौरान ही कोपरिया रेलवे स्टेशन के समपार फाटक संख्या 11 सी गाड़ी संख्या 05284 डाउन जानकी एक्सप्रेस को आरजेडी, भाकपा माले के नेताओं ने 50 समर्थकों संग दिन के 11:20 बजे से 12:17 बजे तक रोक लिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें