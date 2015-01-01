पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

त्योहार:नहाए खाए के साथ आज से शुरू होगा चार दिवसीय सूर्योपासना का पर्व छठ

सहरसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मत्स्यगंधा जलाशय का निरीक्षण करते डीएम एवं एसडीओ।
  • पूजा की तैयारी के लिए सूप, डाला व सब्जी में कद्दू की खरीदारी करते दिखे लोग
  • छठ घाटों पर भी तैयारी लगभग पूरी, सुरक्षा का रखा गया विशेष ध्यान

चार दिवसीय महापर्व की शुरूआत आज नहाय खाय के साथ हो जाएगा। छठ व्रती आज दैहिक शुद्धि करने के उपरांत भगवान भास्कर की अराधना में लग जाएंगे। बुधवार को खरना होगा। महापर्व छठ के पूजन सामग्री में फल, मिठाई, पकवान के अलावा वनस्पति का उपयोग होने के कारण बाजार अदरक एवं हल्दी सहित अन्य पूजनीय फलों से पट गया है। मंगलवार को छठ पूजन संबंधी सामग्री खरीदने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ बाजार में उमड़ पड़ी। महापर्व के सफल आयोजन के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा लगातार छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है। लोग बांस से बने सूप, डगरा एवं छीटा खरीदने के साथ-साथ लोग नारियल, टाभ नींबू, सेब, अल्हुवा, सुथनी, पानी फल आदि खरीदने में मशगूल दिखे। आज नहाय खाय को देखते हुए पूजन सामग्री खरीदने वाले हर एक व्यक्ति का पहला पड़ाव कद्दू ही था। नहाय खाय में कद्दू के उपयोग को देखते हुए व्यवसायियों द्वारा पर्याप्त मात्रा में कद्दू मंगाया गए थे। बाजार में कद्दू की पर्याप्त संख्या में उपलब्धता के बावजूद भाव में कमी नहीं देखी गई। कद्दू 50-से 80 रुपए तक बिका। व्यवसायी सुभाष ने बताया कि पटना से मंगाए गए छोटे साइज के कद्दू के कारण बीते साल की तूलना में इस बार भाव नियंत्रित ही रहा। पिछले वर्ष अल्हुवा जहां 80 रुपए प्रति किलो बिक रहा था इस बार अल्हुवा 25-30 किलो यानी आधे से भी कम भाव में मिल रहा है। सुथनी भी पिछले साल 80 रुपया किलो मिल रहा था जबकि इस वर्ष 30-35 रुपए प्रति किलो मिल रहा है। वनस्पति के रूप में अदरक का पौधा 60-80 रुपया प्रति किलो बिका।

गांवों में गूंजने लगे छठ के पारंपरिक गीत

बनमा ईटहरी | सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ आज से नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू होगा। छठ के पारंपरिक गीत गूंजने लगे हैं। 19 नवंबर को व्रती दिनभर निराहार रहकर शाम को खरना का अनुष्ठान पूरा करेंगी। इसके बाद 36 घंटे का निराहार आरंभ हो जाएगा। 20 नवंबर को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य एवं 21 नवंबर की सुबह व्रती उगते सूर्य को अर्ध्य देंगे।

सूप, डाला व पूजन सामग्री की खरीद जोरों पर

पतरघट | प्रखंड क्षेत्र के विभिन्न बाजारों में छठ पूजा में उपयोग होने वाली समानों से दुकानें सज गई है। छठ पूजा को लेकर काफी संख्या में मिट्टी के बर्तन कलश, दीया, ढकना, दौरा एवं सूप आदि की बिक्री बढ़ गई है। मंहगाई तले दबे लोग अधिक दाम पर सामान खरीदने को विवश हैं। मुख्य रूप से कपड़ा की दुकान एवं रेडीमेड दुकानों पर अत्यधिक भीड़ देखी जा रही है। जहां पूरे दिन ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी रहती है। इसमें पुरुष-महिलाएं अपने-अपने पसंद से कपड़ों की खरीदारी करने में जुटे हुए थे। किराना दुकान पर भी लोग पूजा की सामग्री खरीद रहे हैं।

कपड़े बदलने के लिए घाटों पर बनेंगे चेंजिंग रूम
महापर्व के सफल आयोजन के लिए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा व्यापक इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। सभी घाटों पर कपड़ा बदलने के लिए चेंजिंग रूम बनाने के साथ-साथ साफ सफाई पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। जिन जलाशयों में पानी की अधिकता होगी वहां पर प्रशासन द्वारा बैरिकेडिंग की जाएगी।सदर एसडीओ शंभूनाथ झा ने बताया कि शहरी क्षेत्र के मत्सयगंधा जलाशय, गांधी पथ स्थित पोखर, बहेलवा पोखर, मसोमात पोखर, सहरसा बस्ती स्थित पोखर में पानी की अधिकता के कारण बैरिकेडिंग किया जाएगा। सभी घाटों की सफाई के बाद ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का छिड़काव किया जाएगा। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए पोखर समितियों से कहा गया है कि वे सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखने का प्रयास करेंगे साथ ही घाट पर पहुंचने वाले लोगों को मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे। डीएम कौशल कुमार एवं सदर एसडीओ शंभू नाथ झा ने मत्स्यगंधा जलाशय, गांधी पथ स्थित नंदन सिंह पोखर, बनगांव रोड स्थित मसोमात पोखर आदि का निरीक्षण कर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें