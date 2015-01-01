पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:तीन-चार दिनों से बढ़ी ठंड, लोगों ने अंचल प्रशासन से की अलाव की मांग

पतरघट2 दिन पहले
कुहासा के चलते आवाजाही में परेशानी।

तीन चार दिनों से चल रहे कड़ाके की ठंड और कुहासा से जनजीवन बुरी तरह अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में गरीबी लोगों को ठंढ के कारण आग का सहारा लेना मजबूरी हो गया है। सोमवार को काफी ठंढ बढ़ जाने के कारण कई टोले-मोहल्ले में अलाव जला कर लोगों ने राहत महसूस की।

किसनपुर, पतरघट, कपसिया, गोलमा, बिसनपुर, कहरा, धबौली, पस्तपार सहित कई जगहों पर स्थानीय लोगों की सहयोग से अलाव की व्यवस्था की गई। अलाव की व्यवस्था हेतु प्रमुख श्रीमती उषा देवी, उपप्रमुख दिनेश कुमार यादव, धबौली पश्चिमी पंचायत के मुखिया नवल किशोर चौधरी उर्फ मुन्ना चौधरी, प्रो. कपिल देव यादव सहित कई लोगों ने जिला पदाधिकारी कौशल कुमार से ठंढ को देखते हुए अलाव की व्यवस्था करने की मांग की है। अंचलाधिकारी डॉ. सुनील कुमार कहते हैं कि प्रशासनिक अधिकारी द्वारा निर्देश आ गया है। ठंड को बढ़ते देख चौक-चौराहों पर अलाव की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

