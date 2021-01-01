पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रधानमंत्री का फूंका पुतला

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
पुतला दहन करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुतला दहन करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता।
  • वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए पेश किए गए बजट के विरोध में शंकर चौक पर दिखाई नाराजगी

केंद्रीय वित्तमंत्री सीतारमण द्वारा सोमवार को पेश किए बजट को घटिया बजट करार देते हुए जिला कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंगलवार को स्थानीय शंकर चौक पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के पुतला के साथ-साथ बजट के सांकेतिक कॉपी का दहन किया। पुतला दहन कार्यक्रम में जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष विद्यानंदन मिश्र ने कहा कि केंद्रीय वित्तमंत्री द्वारा वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए पेश किया गया बजट देश के इतिहास का सबसे घटिया बजट है। बजट की खामियां बताते हुए जिला अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि बजट में भारतीय जीवन बीमा निगम, एलआईसी, के 74 प्रतिशत तक सरकार के स्टॉक को बेचे जाने के साथ ही सरकारी तेल कंपनियों जैसे इंडियन ऑयल कॉरपोरेशन, एचपीसीएल आदि को कॉरपोरेट घरानों के हाथों बेचे जाने की बात कही गई है। देश की कमाऊ कंपनियों को कॉरपोरेट घरानों के हाथों बेचे जाने का निर्णय दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। जिला अध्यक्ष ने केंद्र सरकार पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि कुल मिलाकर यह बजट अपनी पारिवारिक गहना और पुश्तैनी जायदाद बेचने जैसा है। इस अवसर पर वरिष्ठ नेता रामसागर पांडेय ने कहा कि इस वर्ष का बजट आर्थिक मंदी के ताबूत में आखिरी कील साबित होगा। पुतला दहन कार्यक्रम में पार्टी के जिला उपाध्यक्ष मो. नईम उद्दीन, जिला प्रवक्ता साबिर हुसैन, युवा जिला अध्यक्ष सुदीप कु. सुमन, युवा प्रदेश सचिव मृणाल कामेश, सरफराज अहमद, राघव, विकास राणा, आशीष कुमार आदि कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

