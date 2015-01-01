पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मापी कराने कि मांग:पंचायत भवन की चिह्नित भूमि को हड़पने की साजिश

सोनवर्षाराज2 घंटे पहले
पंचायत भवन का शिलापट्‌ट लगे होने पर भी कराई जुताई।
  • देहद पंचायत का मामला, मुखिया ने सीओ को दिया आवेदन, गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति ने कराई जुताई

प्रखंड के देहद पंचायत में पंचायत भवन को लेकर चयनित भूमि को हड़पने की साजिश के तहत ट्रैक्टर से जुताई किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। मामले में पंचायत की मुखिया तुम सिंह ने आपत्ति जताते हुए सोनवर्षाराज के सीओ उपेंद्र कुमार तिवारी को आवेदन देकर चयनित स्थल की मापी करा सीमांकन कराने की मांग की है। मुखिया तुम सिंह द्वारा सीओ को दिए आवेदन अनुसार पंचायत स्थित खेसर 1196, रकबा 79 डिसमिल एवं खेसरा रकबा 38 डिसमिल भूमि पंचायत भवन के लिए चयनित है। यहां पंचायत भवन के शिलान्यास का पट्ट तक लगा हुआ है। बावजूद इसके उक्त स्थल को गांव के ही काजू सिंह द्वारा जुताई कर फसल उगाने हेतु तैयार किया जा रहा है। मुखिया ने स्थल को अवैध दखल से मुक्त कराने की मांग की है। ताकि ससमय पंचायत सरकार भवन का निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ करवाया जा सके। बता दें कि 27 जुलाई को बीडीओ-सीओ की मौजूदगी में पंचायत भवन का शिलान्यास हुआ था।

आज होगी मापी, आरोपी को दिया नोटिस
मामले में सीओ उपेंद्र कुमार तिवारी ने कहा कि मंगलवार को उक्त जमीन की मापी व प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत करने का सरकारी अमीन को आदेश दे दिया गया है। साथ ही आरोपी काजू सिंह को नोटिस जारी कर निर्धारित तिथि को उपस्थित रहने को कहा गया है।

