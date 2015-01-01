पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:आज सुबह आठ बजे से मतों की होगी गिनती, मतगणना केंद्र सील

सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • मतगणना केंद्र से 200 गज की दूरी के अंदर घूमने की नहीं रहेगी इजाजत

चार विस क्षेत्रों के लिए संपन्न विस चुनाव में मतों की गिनती आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी। इसके साथ ही सहरसा, महिषी, सिमरीबख्तियारपुर और सोनबर्षा सुरक्षित विस से सभी 67 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का आज फैसला हो जाएगा। जिला स्कूल एवं गर्ल्स हाई स्कूल में सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होने वाली मतगणना स्थल को पूरी तरह से सील कर दिया गया है। मतगणना केन्द्र में प्रत्याशी एवं उसके एजेंट के अलावा किसी को प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं होगी। मीडियाकर्मी की मतगणना केंद्र की चहारदिवारी में बैठने की व्यवस्था की गई है। दोपहर बाद परिणाम आने की संभावना है। मतों की गिनती के लिए जिला स्कूल व केन्द्र गर्ल्स हाईस्कूल में दो-दो मतगणना कक्ष बने है। 74-सोनवर्षा [सुरक्षित ] विस क्षेत्र तथा 75-सहरसा विस क्षेत्र के मतों की गिनती जिला स्कूल में तथा 76-सिमरी बख्तियारपुर तथा महिषी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतों की गिनती गर्ल्स हाई स्कूल में की जाएगी। मतों की गिनती के लिए एक-एक हॉल में 14-14 टेबुल लगे हैं। एक-एक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी, एक-एक सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी तथा सहायक निर्वाचक पदाधिकारी के अधीनस्थ काउंटेड ईवीएम सिलिंग के लिए 4-4 टेबल लगे हैं। संबंधित विस निर्वाचन क्षेत्र की मतगणना के लिए प्रत्येक टेबुल पर मतगणना पर्यवेक्षेक ,माइक्रो प्रेक्षक तथा मतगणना सहायक की नियुक्ति अलग से हुई है।

मोबाइल ले जाने पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध
मतगणना परिसर में बिना पास के जाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। मतगणना केंद्र से 200 गज की दूरी रहने, घूमने एवं मटरगश्ती करने तथा अवांछित भीड़ इकट्‌ठा नहीं होगी। काेई भी पदाधिकारी, प्रतिनियुक्त कर्मी, अभ्यर्थी, मतदान अभिकर्ता मोबाइल के साथ मतगणना परिसर में प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे। जिला स्कूल स्थित मतदान केंद्र के वरीय प्रभार में डीडीसी राजेश कुमार सिंह मोबाइल नंबर 9431818376 तथा गर्ल्स हाई स्कूल मतदान केंद्र के वरीय प्रभार में पुलिस उपाधीक्षक मुख्यालय बृजनंदन मेहता मोबाइल नं 8544428453 रहेंगे। इसके अलावा जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष के प्रभार में वरीय उपसमाहर्ता मनीष कुमार झा मोबाइल नंबर 9560046963 रहेगा। जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष का नंबर 06478-224102 है।

चुनावी मैदान में 67 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का होगा फैसला
मतगणना में सहरसा विस से राजद प्रत्याशी पूर्व सांसद लवली आनंद, भाजपा प्रत्याशी पूर्व विधायक आलोक रंजन, पूर्व विधायक निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी किशोर कुमार एवं जाप प्रत्याशी रंजन प्रत्याशी सहित अन्य 10 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला होगा। सोनवर्षा विस से जदयू प्रत्याशी रत्नेश सादा, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी तारिणी श्रृषिदेव, लोजपा प्रत्याशी सरिता देवी, जाप प्रत्याशी मनोज पासवान सहित अन्य 12 प्रत्याशियों फैसला। सिमरी बख्तियारपुर विस से राजद प्रत्याशी युसूफ सलाहउद्दीन, वीआईपी प्रत्याशी मुकेश साहनी, लोजपा प्रत्याशी संजय कुमार सिंह, जाप प्रत्याशी जफर आलम, निर्दलीय रितेश रंजन सहित अन्य 18 प्रत्याशियों का फैसला होना है। महिषी विस से जदयू प्रत्याशी गुंजेश्वर साह, राजद प्रत्याशी गौतम कृष्ण, लोजपा प्रत्याशी अब्दुर्ररज्जाक सहित अन्य 12 काा फैसला होगा।

सर्वाधिक 38 राउंड में होगी सहरसा विस क्षेत्र की गिनती
सहरसा विस की मतगणना सर्वाधिक 38 चक्रों में होगी जबकि महिषी विस के मतों की गिनती 30 चक्र में पूरी होगी। सोनवर्षा के मतों की गिनती 32 चक्र में तथा सिमरीबख्तियारपुर के मतों की गिनती 35 चक्रों में पूरी होगी। आवश्यक होने पर एक चक्र बढाया जा सकता है।

55 दंडाधिकारियों की नियुक्ति की गई

मतगणना केन्द्र के इर्द-गिर्द एवं शहर के चौक-चाैराहों पर 55 दंडाधिकारी एवं इतने ही संख्या में पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की नियुक्ति की गई है। इन पदाधिकारियों के साथ पुलिस बल भी रहेंगे। विभिन्न जगहों पर पर्याप्त संख्या में दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी तैनात रहेंगे।

