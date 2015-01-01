पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लुट:पैसों से भरा बैग समझ अपराधियों ने थोक व्यापारी से की छिनतई

सहरसा3 घंटे पहले
  • कपड़ा पट्‌टी मोड़ जाने वाली चौक पर घटी घटना
  • व्यापारी निकले होशियार, बैग रखा था खाली, पैसे बांध रखे थे कमर में

सदर थाना क्षेत्र के चांदनी चौक पर अवस्थित संजय स्टोर के एक कर्मी से घात लगाए बाइक सवार तीन अपराधियों ने रुपए से भरा थैला समझ हथियार के बल पर छीनकर भागा। हलांकि डी.बी. रोड स्थित स्टेट बैंक शाखा में राशि जमा करने जा रहे थोक व्यापारी का कर्मी खगड़िया जिले ठुठा गांव निवासी सिकंदर यादव ने जमा करने वाली राशि अपने पहने कपड़े के अंदर कई भागों में रखा था। मारूफगंज और कपड़ा पट्‌टी मोड़ जाने वाली चौक पर बाइक से पहुंचे तीन हथियारबंद अपराधियों ने पैदल जा रहे कर्मी को पिस्टल दिखाकर घेरा। वहीं उनके हाथ से झोला छीन कर कुछ दूर आगे खड़ी बाइक पर चढ़कर महावीर चौक की ओर फरार हो गया। पीड़ित ने अपराधियों द्वारा छीने गए झोले में रुपए नहीं होने की बातें बताई है। पीड़ित कर्मी ने बताया कि रुपए को उसने अन्य कपड़े से कमर में बांध कर रखा था जो लूटने से बच गया। लेकिन लोगों की माने तो उनके पास करीब 5 लाख रुपए थे। घटना की सूचना पर सदर थाना अध्यक्ष आरके सिंह सदल बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। अपराधियों की पहचान के लिए बाजार में लगी जगह-जगह सीसीटीवी कैमरे की तलाश की जा रही है। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि जल्द ही अपराधियों की पहचान कर ली जाएगी। पीड़ित दुकानदार संजय डीडवानिया ने बताया कि मानसी थाना क्षेत्र के ठुठा निवासी सिकंदर यादव काफी पुराने स्टाफ है। चूंकि उनके झोले में पुराने कपड़े और कागजात थे। ऐसे में उनके रुपए बच गए। उन्होंने स्वीकार किया कि अपराधी उनके दुकान की रेकी कर घटना को अंजाम दिया है।

