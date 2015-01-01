पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या की आशंका:मोकमा पंचायत की महिला वार्ड सदस्य की संदेहास्पद स्थिति में फंदे से लटकी मिली लाश

सोनबर्षाराज5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अपनी दादी के गोद में माता-पिता से वंचित दोनों पुत्र।
  • बसनही थाना क्षेत्र के बिजुलिया का मामला, हत्या की जताई जा रही आशंका

बसनही थाना क्षेत्र के बिजुलिया में बीते सोमवार की रात बंद कमरे से संदेहास्पद स्थिति में मोकमा पंचायत की महिला वार्ड सदस्या का फंदे से लटका शव बरामद किया गया। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस द्वारा शव को जब्त कर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। हालांकि जिस तरह शव खिड़की से लटकी पाई गई उससे तो यहीं कयास लगाया जा रहा है कि अपराधियों ने हत्या कर उसे आत्महत्या का रुप देने का प्रयास किया है। मोकमा पंचायत के बिजुलिया निवासी स्वं विरेन्द्र साहनी की पत्नी सह वार्ड संख्या 10 की वार्ड सदस्या नीलम कुमारी बीते सोमवार की शाम अपने पुश्तैनी घर से नदी के पार स्थित अपने अन्य नए घर जाने के लिए अकेले निकली थी। इस बीच रात हो जाने के बावजूद अपने पुश्तैनी घर से वापस नहीं लौटीं। इसी दौरान वार्ड सदस्या का शव नदी के दूसरे पार स्थित नए घर के एक कमरे की खिड़की में फंदे के सहारे पाया गया। बताते चलें कि मृतक महिला के पति विरेन्द्र सहनी का करीब दो वर्ष पूर्व बीमारी से मौत हो गई थी। जिसके बाद से महिला अपने ससुराल में ही ससुर देवो सहनी, सास कौशल्या देवी तथा अपने दो पुत्र दस वर्षीय आदित्य कुमार एवं आठ वर्षीय अमर कुमार के साथ पुश्तैनी घर में रहती थी। मृतक महिला ने कुछ वर्ष पुर्व ही अपने पुश्तैनी घर से अलग सुरसर नदी के पार पक्के का मकान बनाया था। थानाध्यक्ष श्वेत कमल ने कहा कि प्रथम दृष्टया घटना हत्या का जान पड़ता है। हांलाकि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने तक कुछ ज्यादा बता पाना संभव नहीं जान पड़ता है। अब तक कोई आवेदन नहीं आया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें