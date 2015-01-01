पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

त्योहर:दीपावली आज, रात नौ बजे तक पूजा का शुभ मुर्हूत

सहरसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शनिवार की दोपहर दो बजकर 18 मिनट से कार्तिक मास का अमावस्या होगी प्रारंभ

सुख, शांति, समृद्धि एवं खुशहाली सहित रोशनी का त्योहार दीपोत्सव को लेकर शनिवार को पूरा बाजार व घर जगमग रहेगा। शहर के बाजारों में दुकानों के आगे केले के पौधे लगाने की शहर में परंपरा रही है। दीपावली एवं लक्ष्मी पूजन को लेकर अहले सुबह से श्रद्धालु तैयारी में जुटे रहेंगे। शनिवार की शाम लक्ष्मी पूजा के पूर्व घी व तेल के दीपों की जगमगाहट से पूरा शहर सराबोर रहेगा। जबकि रात में मां काली की जन्म के साथ उनकी पूजा-अराधना शुरू हो जाएगी। रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजा भी है।

दीवाली व लक्ष्मी पूजा का मुहूर्त
दीपावली में भगवान श्री गणेश, मां लक्ष्‍मी एवं मां सरस्वती की पूजा का विधान है। इनके पूजन से दरिद्रता दूर होने और सुख-समृद्धि व बुद्धि के आगमन की भी मान्यता है। शनिवार 14 नवंबर को दीपावली व लक्ष्‍मी पूजन है। शनिवार की दोपहर 2 बजकर 18 मिनट से कार्तिक मास का अमावस्या प्रारंभ होकर 15 नवंबर रविवार को सुबह 10 बजकर 36 मिनट पर समाप्त होगा। इस बीच 5 बजकर 53 मिनट से रात 9 बजकर 11 मिनट तक लक्ष्मी पूजन का उत्तम मुहूर्त है। बह्मपुराण के अनुसार, अर्द्धरात्रि व्यापिनी अर्थात आधी रात तक रहने वाली अमावस्या श्रेष्ठ मानी जाती है।
-ज्योतिषाचार्य तरूण शांडिल्य, सहरसा।

मिट्टी के दीपों की मांग बढ़ी, पर रेट पुरानी

दुर्गापुर के कुंभार मिट्टी के दिये बेचते हुए।
दुर्गापुर के कुंभार मिट्टी के दिये बेचते हुए।

महुआ बाजार | दीपोउत्सव की तैयारियों के बीच इस बार मिट्टी के दीपों की मांग बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में मिट्टी के विभिन्न वस्तुएं बनाकर जीविकोपार्जन करने वाले परिवारों की व्यस्तता बढ़ गई है। लेकिन जिस तरीके से मिट्टी निर्मित वस्तुएं की मांग बढ़ी है उस हिसाब से मूल्य में वृद्धि नहीं हुई है। सोनबर्षा प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मंगवार पंचायत अन्तर्गत दुर्गापुर गांव के कुंभार हरेराम पंडित का कहना है कि पहले के समय में मिट्टी के दीयों से सिर्फ दीपावली मनाई जाती थी और महंगाई भी अभी की अपेक्षा कम थी। इस वजह से दीपों की बिक्री सहित मिट्टी से निर्मित अन्य वस्तुएं की बिक्री अच्छी होने से आराम से पूरे परिवार का भरण-पोषण आराम से होता था। लेकिन अभी लोग दीप के स्थान पर लोग चाइनीज बल्बों सहित अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स वस्तुएं ज्यादा खरीदते है। पहले मिट्टी की कीमत भी नहीं निकलती थी। वर्तमान समय में मिट्टी के दीप सहित अन्य वस्तुएं बनाने के लिए मिट्टी बाहर से महंगे दामों में मंगाना पड़ता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें