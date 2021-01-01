पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:जीएसटी में सुधार की मांग, वाणिज्यकर अधिवक्ताओं ने किया धरना-प्रदर्शन

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदर्शन करते अधिवक्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रदर्शन करते अधिवक्ता।

जीएसटी कानून की विसंगतियांे में तत्काल संशोधन की मांग को लेकर वाणिजय कर अधिवक्ताओं ने शुक्रवार को वाणिज्य कर कार्यालय के समक्ष एक दिवसीय धरना-प्रदर्शन किया। देश व्यापी कार्यक्रम के तहत अधिवक्ताओं ने वाणिज्य विभाग के अंचल कार्यालय परिसर में धरना-प्रदर्शन का आयोजन कर कर आयुक्त को ज्ञापन सौंपा। धरना-प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व कर रहे रहे टैक्सेशन बार एसोसिएशन सहरसा डिवीजन के अध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार दत्ता ने कहा कि जीएसटी कानून की विसंगतियों के कारण व्यवसायी एवं कर सलाहकार मानसिक एवं आर्थिक रूप से प्रताड़ित हो रहे हैं। कानून की खामियों के चलते व्यवसायी एवं कर सलाहकार अवसाद में जी रहे हैं। धरना-प्रदर्शन के बाद अधिवक्ताओं द्वारा राज्य कर संयुक्त आयुक्त वीरेन्द्र कुमार को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। धरना प्रदर्शन में अध्यक्ष के अलावा उपाध्यक्ष भवेश झा, सचिव अरूण झा, खजांची झा, दुर्गेश चंद्र झा, नरेन्द्र झा, मृत्युंजय आनंद ऊर्फ मिन्टू झा, गोपाल शंकर शाक्त,सुरज कुमार, शुशील खां, दीपक कुमार सिंह,अमर कांत झा, विकास कुमार, बरूण कुमार झा एवं अन्य अधिवक्ता उपस्थित थे।

