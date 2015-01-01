पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:दर्जनों मजदूरों को मिला निबंधन परिचय-पत्र

सोनबर्षाराज2 घंटे पहले
पंचायतों में मंगलवार को निबंधित मजदूरों में नव पदस्थापित प्रखंड श्रम प्रवर्तन पदाधिकारी आशुतोष सिंह यादव द्वारा निबंधन परिचय-पत्र वितरित किया गया। श्रम प्रवर्तन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि क्षेत्र स्थित काशनगर, सरोनी मधेपुरा एवं कोपा पंचायत में करीब 50 निबंधित मजदूरों के बीच परिचय-पत्र वितरित किया।

