पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर पड़ताल:जांच में स्कूल बंद होने की पुष्टि प्रधानाध्यापक से स्पष्टीकरण

सहरसा / बनमा ईटहरी38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भास्कर के पड़ताल में जिले के स्कूल बंद मिले थे

भास्कर पड़ताल में बंद मिले स्कूलों के शिक्षकों ने दूसरे दिन भी स्कूल जाकर अपनी डि्यूटी करना मुनासिब नहीं समझी। सरकार का स्पष्ट निर्देश है कि स्कूलों में शिक्षकों की उपस्थिति अनिवार्य रूप से होगी तभी वेतन बनेगा। लेकिन यहां प्रधानाध्यापक ही गायब रहते हैं तो अन्य शिक्षकों की अनिवार्य उपस्थिति कैसे हो पाएगी? मालूम हो कि अकेले सहरसा जिला में प्राथमिक और माध्यमिक शिक्षकों के वेतन पर प्रतिमाह लगभग 24 करोड़ रुपये व्यय हो रहा है। शिक्षकों की लापरवाही का एक और उदाहरण मंगलवार को बनमा इटहरी प्रखंड के तेलियाहाट स्कूल का सामने आया। दैनिक भास्कर में खबर छपने के बाद जांच के लिए मध्य विद्यालय तेलियाहाट पहुंचे बीईओ यह देख कर हैरान रह गए कि मंगलवार को भी स्कूल में एक भी सहायक शिक्षक मौजूद नहीं थे। सोमवार को दैनिक भास्कर टीम के पड़ताल में स्कूल पूर्णतः बंद मिले थे। इसकी सत्यता की जांच करने मंगलवार को स्कूल गए बीईओ विद्यानंद तिवारी ने बताया कि विद्यालय पहुंच कर जांच की गई। जिसमें सोमवार को विद्यालय बंद की पुष्टि हुई। जिसके उपरांत प्रधानाध्यापक से स्पस्टीकरण पूछा गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें