शहर के 2 नजारे:पहला : अफसरों के मोहल्ले जगमग दूसरा : आम लोगों की गलियां अंधेरी

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीबी रोड मोहल्ला
  • एक साल पूर्व 40 वार्डों में स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाने की मिली थी स्वीकृति, मुख्य सड़कें छोड़ बाकी जगह नहीं लगी
  • दीपावली नजदीक, अंधेरा कायम : पहले कोरोना अब चुनाव के बहाने, लोगों की उम्मीदों पर फिरा पानी

भारत सरकार के उपक्रम डबल ईएफएल कंपनी द्वारा एक साल पूर्व सर्वे के बाद शहर के सभी 40 वार्डों में एलईडी बल्ब लगाने की स्वीकृति दी थी। लेकिन कोरोना महामारी संक्रमण काल का हवाला देकर 40 वार्डों को जगमग करने की योजना धूमिल हो गई। शहर में प्रशासन के अधिकारियों की कॉलनियां एलईडी लाइट से तो जगमग हो रही है लेकिन नगर के आम नागरिक जिस मोहल्ले में रहते वह शाम ढ़लते पूरी तरह अंधकार में डूबी रहती है। नगर परिषद का यही हाल रहा तो इस बार दीपावली में भी शहर के सभी 40 वार्डों की गलियां अंधकार में डूबी रहेगी। चुनाव में नगरवासियों को उम्मीद थी कि शहर एलईडी से रोशन हो जाएगी, लेकिन नगर परिषद ने उन कॉलनियों को ही जगमग किया जहां अधिकारियों का आवास है। सभी 40 वार्डों की गलियां अंधेरे में डूबी रहती है। देर रात गुजरना मोहल्ले वालों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन रहा है। वही लगातार चोरी की घटनाओं में भी वृद्धि दर्ज की जा रही है। जिसे रोकने की प्रक्रिया विफल हो रही है। नगर परिषद के पदाधिकारी की माने तो विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद सभी प्रमुख सड़कों सहित सभी वार्डों के सभी गलियों के सभी पोलों पर एलईडी बल्ब सहित स्ट्रीट लाइट लगा दी जाएगी।

सर्वे बाद मिली थी स्वीकृति | भारत सरकार देश के चुनिंदा शहरों के सभी वार्डों की सभी गलियों में एलईडी बल्ब लगाने की योजना पास की थी। जिसके लिए बीते वर्ष 2019 में कोलकाता की कंपनी डबल ईएफएल कंपनी द्वारा सर्वे कराई गई थी। सर्वे के बाद योजना पास हुई और स्ट्रीट लाइट सहित एलईडी बल्ब लगाने की प्रक्रिया की स्वीकृति मिली थी।

प्रथम फेज में प्रमुख सड़कों पर लग रही स्ट्रीट लाइट
भारत सरकार से स्वीकृत योजना के अनुसार प्रथम पेज में कोरोना महामारी काल से पूर्व ही शहर की प्रमुख सड़कों पर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई थी। लेकिन इस पर अचानक ब्रेक लगा दिया गया।

प्रमुख सड़कों पर लगा दी स्ट्रीट लाइट

नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी प्रभात रंजन ने बताया कि प्रथम फेज में वीर कुंवर सिंह चौक से मत्स्यगंधा मंदिर, वीर कुमार सिंह चौक से नया बाजार, न्यू कॉलोनी तक स्ट्रीट लाइट लगा दी गई है। वीर कुंवर सिंह चौक से थाना चौक होते हुए डीबी रोड, शंकर चौक, धर्मशाला रोड, महावीर चौक होते हुए बनगांव रोड से रिफ्यूजी कॉलोनी चौक तक स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाई गई है।

कलेक्ट्रेट आवासीय कॉलोनी
कलेक्ट्रेट आवासीय कॉलोनी

दूसरे फेज में सभी जगह लगेगी एलईडी

कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि दूसरे फेज में शहर के सभी 40 वार्डों के प्रत्येक मोहल्लों के सभी पोलों पर एलईडी बल्ब लगा दी जाएगी। लेकिन प्रक्रिया चुनाव के बाद प्रारंभ होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि शहर के मुख्य सड़कों पर जहां 70 वाट के एलईडी बल्ब वाले स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाए जा रहे है। वही वार्डों के सभी पोलों पर 45 वाट के एलईडी बल्ब लगाए जाएंगे।

लाइट लगाने की जवाबदेही कंपनी की
स्ट्रीट लाइट और मोहल्ले में एलईडी बल्ब लगाना डबल ईएफएल कंपनी की जवाबदेही है। कोरोना काल के समाप्त होते ही कई प्रमुख सड़कों पर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगा दी गई है। लेकिन कोरोना महामारी और विधानसभा चुनाव के कारण दूसरे फेज की प्रक्रिया अभी शुरू नहीं हो पा रही है। लेकिन जल्द ही प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ होगी।
-प्रभात रंजन, नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक अभियंता

वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

