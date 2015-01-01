पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहार की धूम:नौ महीने से ठप बाजार में आएगी रौनक, धनतेरस आज

सहरसा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुभ मुर्हूत गुरुवार की संध्या 6.42 से लेकर शुक्रवार की अहले सुबह 4.34 बजे तक

कोरोना संक्रमण के संकट के कारण करीब 9 महीने से ठप बाजार में धनतेरस से रौनक लौटने की उम्मीद है। हलांकि समानों की कीमत में भारी वृद्धि से कारोबार में पिछले साल की तरह गर्मी कम रहेगी। सोना-चांदी के कारोबारी सहित तांबा, कांसा भी महंगा है। ग्राहकों को आकर्षित करने के लिए सामानों की खरीददारी पर इलेक्ट्रानिक्स दुकानदार कुछ खास तरह के उपहार भी दे रहे हैं। दुर्गा इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स के प्रोपराईटर मनोहर गनेरीवाल उर्फ पप्पू कहते हैं कि इसबार धनतेरस में कोरोना संकट का असर दिख रहा है। लोग आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे है। बाजार में खरीददार नहीं है। कैसा धनतेरस रहा यह कल ही पता चलेगा।

धनतेरस के लिए सजा गई है कई बाजारों की दुकानें
शहर के डीबी रोड, शंकर चौक, दहलान चौक, गांधी पथ रोड, धर्मशाला रोड, स्टेशन रोड, पूरब बाजार में प्रमुख रूप से सोना-चांदी, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स, बर्तन-बासन की दुकानें हैं। इन बाजार की दुकानें धनतेरस के लिए सजा दी गई है। सभी कंपनियों के बाइक के शो-रूम में भी वाहनों को सजाकर रखा गया है। लोगों ने बाइक खरीदने के लिए अग्रिम बुकिंग भी करा रखा है।

धनतेरस एवं शुभ दीपावली का मुर्हूत

13 नवंबर की मध्य रात्रि में यम चतुर्दशी पर यम दीप निकालेंगे। 14 नवंबर को दीपावली संपन्न होगा। जबकि दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या धनतेरस की परंपरा रही है। लेकिन इस साल धनतेरस का शुभ मुहर्रत गुरुवार की संध्या 6.42 से शुरू होकर शुक्रवार की अहले सुबह 4.34 बजे तक ही है। इसीलिए लोग शुक्रवार को धनतेरस नहीं कर गुरुवार की संध्या ही खरीदारी व पूजा-अर्चना कर लेंगे। -तरुण झा, ज्योतिष, सहरसा।

कृष्ण पक्ष त्रयोदशी को धनतेरस की है परंपरा
पं. ज्योतिष जवाहर पाठक कहते है कि हिंदू धर्म में भगवान धनवंतरी को देव वैद्य माना जाता है और भगवान विष्णु का अवतार भी कहा गया है। धन का वर्तमान भौतिक स्वरूप एवं धनवंतरी दोनों के ही सूत्र समुद्र मंथन में गुंथे हैं। प्रकटकाल में चतुर्भुजी धनवंतरी के चार हाथों में अमृत कलश, औषधि, शंख एवं चक्र विद्यमान हैं। इनकी जयंती को ही लोग धनतेरस के रूप में कार्तिक माह के कृष्ण पक्ष त्रयोदशी को मनाते हैं। प्रमुख रूप से इस दिन धातु की खरीदारी शुभ माना गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें