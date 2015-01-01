पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:सड़क निर्माण के लिए 10 साल पहले बने पुल को तोड़कर फिर से उसी जगह बनाया जा रहा

सहरसा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उपवितरणी नहर से पुल को तोड़ने के बाद का दृश्य।
  • बरहशेर के मंझोल वार्ड सात के पास उपवितरणी नहर से सटे मजबूत पुल को तोड़ने पर ग्रामीणों ने जताया विरोध
  • डेढ़ किमी सड़क बनाने के लिए पुल को तोड़ फिर से बनाना सरकारी राशि का दुरुपयोग साबित न हो इसलिए ग्रामीणों की मांग है, पुल उपवितरणी नहर पर बनाया जाए, ताकि किसानों को लाभ हो

ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम संपर्क योजना 2019-20 (एससी) के तहत करीब 1.515 किमी लंबी सड़क जिला के सत्तरकटैया प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत नवहट्‌टा पीडब्लूडी सड़क से उपेंद्र पांडे के घर तक भाया सचिनंद पांडेय के घर तक कार्य किया जा रहा है। इस पथ के बीच ग्राम पंचायत बरहशेर के मंझोल वार्ड सं. 7 के निकट कोसी योजना वाली बनगांव उपवितरणी नहर है। नहर से सटे महज 25 गज की दूरी पर मनरेगा योजना से वर्ष 2009-10 में लोकोपयोगी परिसंपत्तियां के सृजन मद से लाखों की लागत से एक पुल का निर्माण किया गया था। लेकिन इस योजना के संवेदक सबसे पहले इस पुल को ही तोड़ना शुरू किया और तोड़ भी दिया है। ग्रामीणों ने इस पुल को तोड़ने का विरोध करते हुए कहा कि नए पुल का निर्माण अगर मंझोल वार्ड सं. 7 के निकट कोसी योजना वाली बनगांव उपवितरणी नहर पर कर दिया जाता तो उक्त सड़क की उपयोगिता बहुपयोगी हो जाती है। नहर पर पुल बनने से होता लाभ मंझोल वार्ड सं. 7 के निकट बनगांव उपवितरणी से पश्चिम बेला, बरहशेर की ओर जाने वाली सड़क है। जबकि पश्चिम-उत्तर बरहशेर गांव एवं किसानों का बहियार है। पश्चिम-दक्षिण पटोरी व नवहट्‌टा पीडब्लूडी कालीकरण पथ है। इस पुल को अगर नहर पर बना दिया जाता तो कई गांव सहित किसानों के लिए काफी उपयोगी साबित होता। लेकिन पुराने पुल को तोड़कर उसी स्थान पर पुल बनाना सरकारी राशि का ग्रामीण दुरुपयोग मान रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि अगर पुल का निर्माण नहर पर कर दिया जाता तो किसानों को आवागमन आसान हो जाएगा।

नवहट्‌टा पीडब्ल्यूडी से बन रही सड़क
मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम संपर्क योजना 2019-20 (एससी) के तहत नवहट्‌टा पीडब्ल्यूडी सड़क से उपेंद्र पांडे घर तक भाया सचिनंद पांडेय घर तक 1.515 किमी लंबी सड़क बन रही है। कार्य प्रारंभ की तिथि 25 अगस्त 2020 एवं कार्य समाप्ति की तिथि 24 अगस्त 2021 है। इसका कार्य एजेंसी-कार्यपालक अभियंता ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग, कार्य प्रमंडल सहरसा है और संवेदक में सनराईज कंसट्रक्शन, गम्हरिया, सहरसा है। बोर्ड पर योजना की प्राक्किलत राशि एवं एग्रीमेंट संख्या अंकित नहीं है। जबकि कार्य का 5 वर्षीय अनुरक्षण भी शामिल है। इस बात को लेकर ग्रामीणों के बीच आशंका है कि संवेदक कार्य की गुणवत्ता के साथ भी धोखाधड़ी करेगा। लिहाजा ग्रामीण कार्य शुरू करने पर कार्य को रोकने के मूड में हैं और एक अन्य पुल नहर पर बनाने की मांग जिला प्रशासन एवं विभाग से कर रहे हैं।

पहले सुझाव देना चाहिए था

सिटिजनशीप ईनफोरमेशन बोर्ड में प्राक्क्लित राशि, एग्रीमेंट सं. एवं पुल का विवरण दर्शया जाएगा। नहीं दर्शाया जाना गलत है। ग्रामीणों से मिलकर समस्या समाधान का भरसक प्रयास किया जाएगा। स्वीकृत स्थल पर ही निर्माण कार्य करने का प्रावधान है। प्रस्ताव भेजने के समय ही सुझाव देना चाहिए था।
-राम रतन, कार्यपालक अभियंता, आरईओ, कार्य प्रमंडल सहरसा।

ध्वस्त सड़क और पुलिया नहीं बनी

सलखुआ| सलखुआ प्रखंड के पूर्वी कोसी तटबंध के भीतर दियारा क्षेत्र के चिरैया-बेलाही के बीच तीन माह पूर्व बाढ़ से ध्वस्त सड़क व पुलिया की मरम्मत नहीं होने से ग्रामीणों को आवागमन में परेशानी बढ़ गई है। चिरैया-कबीरा धाप बाजार को जोड़ने वाली पक्की सड़क तीन माह पूर्व आई बाढ़ से जगह-जगह टूट-टूट कर ध्वस्त होने के कगार पर है। दियारा क्षेत्र के अलानी पंचायत के चिरैया ओपी से कबीरा एवं चानन पंचायत के डेंगराही कोसी नदी घाट तक करीब पांच किमी. सड़क का एक वर्ष पूर्व निर्माण किया गया था, जो तीन माह पूर्व आई बाढ़ से जगह-जगह ध्वस्त हो गया। विभागीय उदासीनता के कारण ध्वस्त सड़क व पुलिया की अब तक मरम्मत नहीं कराई गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें