गिरफ्तारी:टेंपो लूट कांड में चार लुटेरों को किया गिरफ्तार, कट्‌टा और पिस्तल बरामद

सहरसा11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मामले की जानकारी देतें एसपी, सदर डीएसपी सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी।
  • 8 दिसंबर को पतरघट ओपी के कहरा-धबौली मार्ग पर हुई थी लूटपाट

जिले के सौर बाजार थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत पतरघट ओपी के कहरा-धबौली मार्ग पर लूटपाट की घटना को अंजाम देने वाले अपराधी गिरोह के सदस्यों की गिरफ्तारी शुक्रवार की देर रात हुई। शनिवार को जिले के एसपी राकेश कुमार ने प्रेस वार्ता में उन्होंने बताया कि बीते 8 दिसंबर की देर रात 1:30 बजे पतरघट ओपी क्षेत्र अंतर्गत कहरा-धबौली मार्ग पर अशोका पुल के निकट अज्ञात अपराधियों ने ट्रेन पकड़ने के लिए मधेपुरा जा रहे सवारी से भरे टेंपो को रोक कर लूटपाट की थी। जिसको लेकर धबौली गांव निवासी मनोज कुमार सिंह द्वारा मामला दर्ज किया गया। पतरघट ओपी कांड संख्या 461/20 में त्वरित कार्रवाई के लिए सदर एसडीपीओ संतोष कुमार के नेतृत्व में पतरघट ओपी अध्यक्ष अजीत कुमार एवं आईटी सेल प्रभारी को घटना के उद्भेदन के लिए टीम का गठन किया गया था। टीम द्वारा त्वरित करवाई से पामा निवासी रामरतन कुमार की गिरफ्तारी हुई। जिनकी निशानदेही पर तीन अन्य अपराधी पामा गांव निवासी रितेश कुमार उर्फ राजा, रहुआ गांव निवासी दिलखुश कुमार एवं रहुआ गांव के ही मनीष कुमार की गिरफ्तारी की गई। अपराधियों के पास से 7.65 एमएम का पिस्टल एवं एक मैगजीन के साथ एक जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किया गया। वहीं एक देसी कट्टा, एक जिंदा कारतूस, लूट की दो मोबाइल, एक लेडीज पर्स एवं अपराधियों के दो मोबाइल जब्त किए गए हैं। एसपी राकेश कुमार ने कहा कि गिरफ्तार अपराधियों द्वारा बीते दिनों छोटी-मोटी कई लूट की वारदात में अपनी संलिप्तता स्वीकारी है।

