लापरवाही:सदर अस्पताल में डॉ. रंजीत मिश्रा के बदले उनका बेटा मानस कर रहा लाेगों का इलाज

सहरसा41 मिनट पहले
सदर अस्पताल के ऑपरेशन थिएटर में डॉक्टर रंजीत का बेटा मानस कर रहा इलाज।
  • गलती मानने की बजाए डॉ. रंजीत मिश्रा ने कहा- बेटे को मैंने ट्रेंड किया है , मेरी मर्जी- चपरासी से भी लोगों का इलाज करा सकता हूं
  • ये देखिए, लोगों की जान से खिलवाड़ करने वाले बाप-बेटे

सदर अस्पताल के ऑपरेशन थिएटर में डॉक्टर रंजीत मिश्रा के पुत्र मानस मिश्रा मरीजों का इलाज कर रहे थे। जब इस बारे में डॉ. रंजीत से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा बेटे को ट्रेंड किया है, मेरी मर्जी जिससे चाहे इलाज कराउं, चपरासी से भी करा सकता हूं। जब ऑपरेशन थिएटर में बेटे से इस बारे में पूछा तो उसने कक्ष का दरवाजा बंद कर दिया और पूर्व मेें कई मरीजों की इलाज करने की बात कही। जबकि बेटा अस्पताल का कर्मी भी नहीं है। इसके अलावा साथ में अन्य युवकों ने दंबंगई दिखाई। वहीं, बता दें कि डॉक्टर रंजित सोनबर्षा पीएचसी में संविदा पर बहाल है व छह माह से सदर अस्पताल में डिप्टेशन में हैं।

गलत है, कार्रवाई होगी
यह गलत है। सदर अस्पताल में नियुक्त चिकित्सक ही मरीज का इलाज कर सकते हैं। बाहरी व्यक्ति से इलाज नहीं करवाया जा सकता है। इनके विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक और मैनेजर से जवाब तलब किए जाएगे। किस परिस्थिति में युवक शल्य कक्ष में मरीज का इलाज कर रहा था। किसी भी बाहरी आदमी को सदर अस्पताल में मरीजों के जान के साथ खिलवाड़ नहीं करने दिया जाएगा।
-डॉ. अवधेश कुमार, सिविल सर्जन

डॉक्टर के बेेटे ने स्वीकारा- वह मरीजों का ड्रेसिंग का कार्य करता है

अस्पताल कर्मी के द्वारा शल्य कक्ष का दरवाजा खोलवाया गया और जब ड्रेसिंग कर रहे युवक से पूछताछ की गई तो उसने अपना नाम मानस मिश्रा बताया तो वह कार्यरत डॉक्टर रंजीत मिश्रा का पुत्र निकला। उसने भी ड्रेसिंग सहित उपचार करने की बात स्वीकारी। जब डॉक्टर रंजीत मिश्रा से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा पुत्र को ट्रेंड किया है। वे जिससे चाहे अस्पताल में काम करवा सकते हैं। वे चाहे तो चपरासी से भी मरीज का इलाज करवा सकते है।

