अगजगी:शॉट सर्किट से तीन परिवारों का घर जला

सोनबर्षाराज2 घंटे पहले
बसनही थाना क्षेत्र के सुथनिया गांव में मंगलवार दोपहर बिजली की शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग से तीन अलग-अलग परिवारों का घर समेत लाखों रुपए की संपत्ति जलकर राख हो गई। घटना की सूचना पर वास्तविक क्षति का आकलन करने पहुंचे राजस्व कर्मचारी श्याम प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि मोकमा पंचायत के सुथनिया वार्ड संख्या एक में मंगलवार की दोपहर रामचंदर मंडल के घर में आग लग गई। आग ने पड़ोस के दुखो मंडल एवं रामसेवक मंडल के घर को भी अपने चपेट में ले लिया। जिससे घर सहित लाखों रुपए की संपत्ति जल कर राख हो गई। घटना की सूचना पर ग्रामीणों ने काफी मशक्कत बाद किसी तरह आग पर काबू पाया। घटना बाद मुखिया प्रतिनिधि सुतीक्षण कुमार एवं वार्ड सदस्य नरेश पासवान ने पीड़ित परिवारों से मिल हरसंभव मदद का भरोसा दिलाया।

