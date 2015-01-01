पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिवाली:हुक्कापाती की परंपरा का है विशेष महत्व

शंकरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हुक्कापाती बनाते बच्चे।
  • शंकरपुर में हुक्कापाती की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़

दीपावली पर हुक्कापाती की इस परंपरा का प्रखंड क्षेत्र में खास मायने हैं। यह परंपरा घर में लक्ष्मी के आह्वान का द्योतक है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि अंग के राजा कर्ण भी दीपावली में हुक्कापाती की परंपरा निभाते थे। शायद यही वजह है कि हर पारंपरिक चीजों पर चाइनीज का रंग चढ़ने के बावजूद सोनठी के बने हुक्कापाती से परंपरा की लौ अब भी जल रही है। दीपावली के दिन दोपहर बाद घर के प्रमुख व्यक्ति सोनठी और पाट की रस्सी से हुक्कापाती बनाते हैं और घर और देव स्थान में घी के दीये के साथ एक-एक हुक्कापाती रखते हैं। झरकाहा निवासी हरिनंदन यादव कहते हैं कि शाम में घर के सभी सदस्य नहा धोकर लक्ष्मी-गणेश की पूजा करने के बाद पूजा घर के दीये से हुक्कापाती में आग सुलगाते हैं और घर के सभी दरवाजों पर रखे गए दीये में लगाते हुए लक्ष्मी घर, दरिद्र बाहर, लक्ष्मी घर, दरिद्र बाहर कहते हुए मुख्य द्वार से बाहर निकलते हैं। बाहर निकलकर सभी सदस्य एक जगह पर हुक्कापाती रखते हैं और पांच बार उसका तरपन करते हैं। गीता देवी कहती हैं कि अपनी-अपनी पाती घर की वरिष्ठ महिला सदस्य के हाथ में देते हैं। उसी पाती से दूसरे दिन अहले सुबह वरिष्ठ महिला सदस्य सूप को बजाते हुए बाहर जाकर जल में समाहित करती हैं। इधर बच्चों बांस के कोपल को इकट्ठा कर हुक्का पाती बनाकर दीपावली के दिन खेलते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें