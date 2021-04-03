पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जायजा:तिलाबे नदी पर पुल निर्माण 31 मार्च तक पूरा करने दिया निर्देश

सोनवर्षाराजएक घंटा पहले
सुगमा चौक स्थित तिलाबे नदी पर बनाए जा रहे पुल का निरीक्षण करते डीएम - Dainik Bhaskar
सुगमा चौक स्थित तिलाबे नदी पर बनाए जा रहे पुल का निरीक्षण करते डीएम
  • जिलाधिकारी ने निर्माणाधीन पुल के निर्माण कार्य का किया निरीक्षण
  • एनएच-107 विस्तारीकरण कार्य में तेजी लाने और अतिक्रमण के विवाद को सुलझाने का निर्देश

सहसौल पंचायत स्थित एपीएचसी केंद्र का उद्घाटन करने पहुंचे डीएम कौशल कुमार ने सुगमा चौक स्थित तिलाबें नदी पर बनाए जा रहे नवनिर्मित पुल, मनौरी चौक स्थित तिलाबें नदी के पुराने जर्जर पुल को तोड़े जाने के बाद बने डायवर्सन तथा विखंडित मतदान केंद्र व मतदाता सूची के लिए दावा आपत्ति के विशेष शिविर का निरीक्षण किया। डीएम ने सुगमा चौक स्थित तिलाबें नदी पर बने पुल का अवलोकन करते हुए कंपनी के जेई को 31 मार्च तक पुल निर्माण कार्य पूरा कर लेने तथा जल्द से जल्द पुल का एप्रोच पथ तैयार करने का निर्देश दिया। जिलाधिकारी ने एनएच-107 के विस्तारीकरण के कार्य में तेजी लाने के लिए मनौरी चौक स्थित महावीर मंदिर को जल्द से जल्द अन्य जगह भूमि उपलब्ध कराकर स्थापित कराने के साथ ही सोहा मौजा में करीब सात सौ मीटर अतिक्रमित भूमि पर रैयतों के साथ विवाद को दूर करने का निर्देश दिया।उपरोक्त स्थलीय निरीक्षण के बाद डीएम ने बीडीओ के वेश्म में बैठकर विखंडित वार्ड वार मतदान केंद्र व मतदाता सूची हेतु लगाएं गए दावा आपत्ति शिविर के कार्यों का समीक्षा की। मौके पर उन्होंने सोनवर्षा राज के बीडीओ से विखंडित मतदान केंद्र व मतदान सूची के दावा आपत्ति को गंभीरता से निष्पादित करने का निर्देश दिया। ताकि पंचायत चुनाव में किसी तरह का व्यवधान उत्पन्न नहीं हो सके। इस दौरान बीडीओ कैलाशपति मिश्र, सीओ उपेंद्र कुमार तिवारी के अलावा एनएचएआई के अधिकारी समेत अन्य कर्मी मौजूद रहे।

सौरबाजार प्रखंड क्षेत्र के कई दलित-महादलित टोले में नहीं है सड़कें

सौरबाजार | बिहार सरकार के द्वारा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के विभिन्न पंचायतों में बसे दलित-महादलित सहित अन्य समुदायों के लोगों को घर तक सात निश्चय योजना के तहत पक्की गली-नाली निर्माण कर मुख्य सड़क तक जोड़ने की लगातार प्रयास किया जा रहा है। जिसके बावजूद भी लगातार प्रखंड क्षेत्र के कई ऐसे टोले-मोहल्ले है जहां कच्ची सड़कें तो दूर पगडंडी पर भी चलना मुश्किल है। सौर बाजार वार्ड संख्या 08 पुलाघाट स्थित नदी के पूर्वी तट पर बसे सैकड़ों अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के लोगों के साथ सहुरिया पूर्वी पंचायत के वार्ड 13 सोनवर्षा टोला दलित परिवार के घनी आबादी वाले टोले एवं सुहथ पंचायत के बेलहा मुशहरी के लोगों को टोले से निकल कर मुख्य सड़क पर जाने का कोई सड़क सुविधा नहीं है। पुलाघाट निवासी मो, नजमुद्दीन, सोनवर्षा टोला के महेंद्र पासवान, सहित अन्य लोगों ने बताया प्रखंड से जिला प्रशासन तक सड़क निर्माण को लेकर लिखित आवेदन देकर थक गए लेकिन कुछ भी हाथ नहीं लगा।

सड़क निर्माण में अनियमितता, कार्रवाई के लिए दिया आवेदन

सिमरीबख्तियारपुर | सलखुआ प्रखंड के कबीरा पंचायत के कामास्थान से सोनवर्षा टोला जाने वाली सड़क निर्माण कार्य में अनियमितता बरते जाने पर जनतांत्रिक विकास पार्टी के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष प्रशांत प्रियदर्शी ने आवेदन देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता को भेजे पत्र में कहा है कि ग्रामीण टोला संपर्क निश्चय योजना के तहत कामास्थान से सोनवर्षा टोला जाने वाली सड़क में अनियमितता की जा रही है। सड़क की पीसीसी ढलाई की मोटाई कम है। इनके साथ ही जो गिट्टी का उपयोग किया जा रहा है उसमें ज्यादा मिट्टी भरा है। गिट्टी भी बेहतर क्वालिटी की नहीं है। एक तरफ सड़क की ढलाई हो रही है तो दूसरी तरफ सड़क में दरारें भी आ रही है।

