निर्देश:मतदान केंद्रों पर शौचालय उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश

पतरघट2 दिन पहले
  • चुनाव की तैयारी को ले डीएम ने की समीक्षा

विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारी की समीक्षा के लिए मंगलवार को जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी कौशल कुमार ने प्रखंड कार्यालय का दौरा किया। डीएम ने प्रखंड स्तरीय पदाधिकारियों से चुनावी तैयारी की जानकारी लेते हुए आवश्यक निर्देश दिए और मतदान के दौरान मतदान केंद्रों पर शौचालय, बिजली, रेम्प, पेयजल उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक रमन कुमार को प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट के लिए डस्टबीन उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश देते हुए मतदान में उपयोग करने के बाद यत्र-तत्र न फेक कर डस्टबिन में रखने की बातें कही। मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं के स्क्रीनिंग के लिए एएनएम,आशा, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका को लगाने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं पर्दानशीं महिला की पहचान के लिए शिक्षिका को तैनात करने की बात कही। उन्होंने ने मतदान केंद्रों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अनुपालन के लिए मतदान केंद्रों पर गोला बनाने का निर्देश दिया। डीएम ने वाहन कोषांग सहित अन्य कोषांगों की भी जानकारी ली। डीएम ने ओपी अध्यक्ष अजीत कुमार को आदर्श आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने के लिए निर्देशित किया।

